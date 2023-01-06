Read full article on original website
Inauguration day leaves many Oklahomans asking ‘what’s next?’
In his inaugural address Monday, Governor Kevin Stitt laid out his plans for the next four years.
OK’s Endorsement of Religious Charter Schools Could Alter Landscape for Choice
Oklahoma is set to become the first state in the nation to weigh the approval of a charter school that explicitly allows religious instruction, heightening concerns about separation of church and state. The Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City plans to apply this month to operate a virtual charter, acting on a recent state legal opinion […]
Attorney General Gentner Drummond announces priorities as he takes office
Attorney General Gentner Drummond explained his priorities after being sworn into office on Monday.
Hofmeister launches online portal to track school districts’ use of federal relief funds
Oklahomans can now track school districts' use of federal COVID relief funds with a new online portal.
kosu.org
Headlines: Statewide inauguration, COVID-19 variant & Thunder wins at home
Statewide elected leaders get ready for inauguration. (NewsOK) Oklahoma laws to ban transgender care draw national anger. (Journal Record) Incoming Oklahoma Congressman wins concessions in House Speaker fight. (NewsOK) New COVID variant appears in Oklahoma. (NewsOK) Recently created online portal shows schools’ use of COVID funds. (Tulsa World) Study...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma firefighters learn valuable lessons
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Firefighters from all over Oklahoma came to Ardmore Saturday for the 41st Fire Service Instructors of Oklahoma conference. The annual training session is held in different cities all over the state, helping provide valuable networking opportunities for first responders. "We try to go around the...
oklahomawatch.org
Ryan Walters Steps Down From Nonprofit Role That Drew Scrutiny
(This story was reported in collaboration with The Frontier. It has been updated.) Incoming State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters tendered his resignation from the helm of a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for education privatization and charter schools. Lee Denney, former state representative and board member of Every Kid...
news9.com
Oklahoma Drought Commission Redirecting Funding To Conservation
Oklahoma's Emergency Drought Commission is redirecting all funds to the Oklahoma Conservation Commission. About $5 million in funding will be sent to the Oklahoma Conservation Commission through the Emergency Drought Cost-Share Program. The OCC says 80% of Oklahoma is in a drought right now. The funding will be distributed to...
tulsatoday.com
OK AG agreement with St. John Health System
Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has announced a conciliation agreement with St. John Health System resolving allegations that St. John Health System violated the Oklahoma Anti-Discrimination Act and the Civil Rights Act. “In defending the religious freedoms of our healthcare heroes, our job is to ensure that Oklahomans’ civil...
KOCO
Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
KOCO
USDA offering grants for rural businesses
The Oklahoma USDA office is accepting applications for rural business development grants, to help business in rural areas. USDA's rural development director for Oklahoma, Kenneth Corn, spoke with KOCO about how the grants will help. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
OK Lawmaker files bill to repeal controversial education law
This week, Rep. Rosecrants filed the “Restoration of Sanity in Education Act.”
WIBW
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
Oklahoma Prepares For First Execution Of 2023
Oklahoma is set to carry out its first execution of the year with death row inmate, Scott Eizember. On Tuesday, just 3 days ahead of the execution, attorneys for Eizember filed a complaint against the Department of Corrections saying his religious rights are being denied. He was sentenced to death in 2003 after a jury convicted him of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell. Eizember broke into their Creek County home in order to spy on his ex-girlfriend across the street. He was caught after a 37-day manhunt – the longest in Oklahoma history.
publicradiotulsa.org
State board should 'stay the course,' prohibit religious charter schools, says advocacy group
As a church in Oklahoma City plans to apply to open a charter school, an organization advocating for the separation of church and state says Oklahoma should continue to disallow publicly funded religious schools. On Tuesday, the Freedom from Religion Foundation sent a memo to the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter...
KOKI FOX 23
Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrates reelection in Tulsa with first of three inaugural balls
TULSA, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt celebrated his reelection by hosting his first of three inaugural balls in Tulsa on Friday evening. The Oklahoma Inaugural Committee announced the ceremony schedule in December 2022, allowing the general public to purchase tickets to any of the three events running from Jan. 6, 7 and 9.
Small Towns in Oklahoma: Kosoma
Small communities built by Choctaw heritage and early white settlers. Between Antlers and Clayton on Highway 2, Kosoma is a small community in southeastern Oklahoma. Marked now only by a cemetery and a church, Kosoma was once a thriving lumber town along the Kiamichi Railroad line.
“Most Haunted Road In Oklahoma”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Oklahoma is known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and friendly communities, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From abandoned stretches of highway to rural roads with a dark past, these five haunted roads in Oklahoma are sure to send a chill down your spine.
kosu.org
Two proposed bills would keep closer tabs on Oklahoma marijuana growers' water use
Adair Senator Michael Bergstrom’s Senate Bill 117 would update the application for medical marijuana growers and processors, requiring them to get permission for water use. Growers using groundwater or streams would need a permit from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, while growers using a public water supplier would need official permission from the county or municipality that manages it.
Oklahoma's best high school girls basketball players: Meet the state's top shooting guards
By Christian Potts Photo of Sapulpa's Stailee Heard, left, by George Mitchell Be it from scoring a timely 3-point basket or being the person tasked with guarding the opponent's best player, the shooting guard position is one every team wants to fill with a steady, productive and dependable ...
