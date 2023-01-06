ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

kosu.org

Headlines: Statewide inauguration, COVID-19 variant & Thunder wins at home

Statewide elected leaders get ready for inauguration. (NewsOK) Oklahoma laws to ban transgender care draw national anger. (Journal Record) Incoming Oklahoma Congressman wins concessions in House Speaker fight. (NewsOK) New COVID variant appears in Oklahoma. (NewsOK) Recently created online portal shows schools’ use of COVID funds. (Tulsa World) Study...
KTEN.com

Oklahoma firefighters learn valuable lessons

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Firefighters from all over Oklahoma came to Ardmore Saturday for the 41st Fire Service Instructors of Oklahoma conference. The annual training session is held in different cities all over the state, helping provide valuable networking opportunities for first responders. "We try to go around the...
oklahomawatch.org

Ryan Walters Steps Down From Nonprofit Role That Drew Scrutiny

(This story was reported in collaboration with The Frontier. It has been updated.) Incoming State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters tendered his resignation from the helm of a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for education privatization and charter schools. Lee Denney, former state representative and board member of Every Kid...
news9.com

Oklahoma Drought Commission Redirecting Funding To Conservation

Oklahoma's Emergency Drought Commission is redirecting all funds to the Oklahoma Conservation Commission. About $5 million in funding will be sent to the Oklahoma Conservation Commission through the Emergency Drought Cost-Share Program. The OCC says 80% of Oklahoma is in a drought right now. The funding will be distributed to...
tulsatoday.com

OK AG agreement with St. John Health System

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has announced a conciliation agreement with St. John Health System resolving allegations that St. John Health System violated the Oklahoma Anti-Discrimination Act and the Civil Rights Act. “In defending the religious freedoms of our healthcare heroes, our job is to ensure that Oklahomans’ civil...
KOCO

Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
KOCO

USDA offering grants for rural businesses

The Oklahoma USDA office is accepting applications for rural business development grants, to help business in rural areas. USDA's rural development director for Oklahoma, Kenneth Corn, spoke with KOCO about how the grants will help. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
WIBW

Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
TOPEKA, KS
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Prepares For First Execution Of 2023

Oklahoma is set to carry out its first execution of the year with death row inmate, Scott Eizember. On Tuesday, just 3 days ahead of the execution, attorneys for Eizember filed a complaint against the Department of Corrections saying his religious rights are being denied. He was sentenced to death in 2003 after a jury convicted him of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell. Eizember broke into their Creek County home in order to spy on his ex-girlfriend across the street. He was caught after a 37-day manhunt – the longest in Oklahoma history.
JudyD

Small Towns in Oklahoma: Kosoma

Small communities built by Choctaw heritage and early white settlers. Between Antlers and Clayton on Highway 2, Kosoma is a small community in southeastern Oklahoma. Marked now only by a cemetery and a church, Kosoma was once a thriving lumber town along the Kiamichi Railroad line.
kosu.org

Two proposed bills would keep closer tabs on Oklahoma marijuana growers' water use

Adair Senator Michael Bergstrom’s Senate Bill 117 would update the application for medical marijuana growers and processors, requiring them to get permission for water use. Growers using groundwater or streams would need a permit from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, while growers using a public water supplier would need official permission from the county or municipality that manages it.
