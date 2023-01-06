Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Some snow this week, big storms & cold stay away for now
Isolated light snow showers and freezing drizzle will be possible late tonight. While precipitation won’t be heavy, it doesn’t take much freezing drizzle to make roadways quite slick. Scattered mixed precipitation remains possible Tuesday. We could see snow accumulations of 1-3″ east of a line from Big Bay to Iron River by Tuesday’s end, though most of Upper Michigan will pick up an inch or less. Lighter snow is expected Wednesday (with rain showers mixing in near the Lake Michigan shoreline), before lake-effect snow chances pick up to end the week. Higher elevations of Baraga, Marquette, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could see another 1-3″ for Thursday and Thursday night.
Houghton, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Lake Linden-Hubbell High School basketball team will have a game with Houghton High School on January 10, 2023, 13:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WLUC
Hancock teen Isaiah Strieter sentenced to prison for manslaughter charge in mother’s death
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Hancock teen is going to prison for the death of his mother. Eighteen-year-old Isaiah Strieter was sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison for manslaughter on Thursday. Strieter was initially charged in Houghton County Circuit Court with homicide open murder and felony firearms. Investigators...
Comments / 0