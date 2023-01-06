ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Windsor, CT

In rebuke of Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, South Windsor leaders declare Friday ‘South Windsor United Democracy Day’

By Don Stacom, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
South Windsor Town Hall Jordan Otero/Hartford Courant/TNS

After some partisan controversy about the idea last year, South Windsor’s town council this week declared Jan. 6 “Democracy Day” with Republicans as well as Democrats signing on.

The 8-0 vote was a marked difference from last year, when three Republican council members voted “no.”

The Democratic-led council first put forward the South Windsor United Democracy Day idea last year several days after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by enraged supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump. Some Republican leaders described it as a political maneuver to tarnish the local GOP over a national event, while Democrats accused them of trying to minimize the Capitol attack.

At the time, Democratic councilors described the resolution as a way to bring the town together following the mob attack. The 2021 resolution proclaimed that “democracy is the cornerstone of our laws for all communities around the country, and it is our democracy that unites us a nation.”

This week, Democratic Councilor Karen Lydecker said Jan. 6 of this year should also get the South Windsor United Democracy Day designation.

“The town of South Windsor and its leaders are committed to guiding, fostering and demonstrating peaceful and respectful communications among each other and in keeping the ideals of our country alive within our community,” Lydecker said as she read her proposal.

Republican Councilor Marek Kozikowski asked Lydecker and Democratic Councilor Andrew Paterna about their definition of ideals.

“Whose ideals and which ideals are we talking about?” Kozikowski asked. “Our country is founded on different ideals — sometimes they complement each other, sometimes they conflict.

“Not to defend the events of Jan. 6, which I think were hideous and disgusting — some could are argue they were fighting for ideals of our country,” Kozikowski added. “I don’t want to say our resolution will in any way support the ideals they were following.”

Kozikowski, who was first elected just two months ago, also asked Democrats to explain the origin of the measure.

Speaking of last year’s resolution, Paterna said it was a direct response to the 2020 attack. He described it as “an effort by the South Windsor council to say ‘we’re working together, what we saw in Washington was an aberration.”

Paterna said last year’s council was also hoping to get some activity or community forum in place to celebrate democracy.

Lydecker defended the use of “ideals,” saying “our country was founded on representation in government, having a voice in government. We fought against taxation without representation. When you’re talking about the ideals of our country, to me you’re talking out one of the founding principles of how we got here.

“We have gotten so polarized across the United States. The ideals of our country were respectful disagreement,” Lydecker continued, adding that she’s gratified when residents attend council meetings to offer constructive disagreement.

After extensive discussions about the resolution’s wording, Republican Council Philip Koboski offered a fresh version: “Democracy is the cornerstone of our laws for all communities around the country, and it is our democracy that unites us as a nation, and whereas the town of South Windsor and its leaders are committed to guiding, fostering and demonstrating peaceful and respectful communications among each other and it is this partnership with all of our citizens that keep the ideals of our country and our community united.”

After the 8-0 vote, with only Republican Councilor Jamie Gamble absent, Mayor Liz Pendleton commented “I love the cooperation and respect among all of us.”

