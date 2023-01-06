Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Encouraging inflation news: Online prices keep dropping
In a positive sign for inflation-weary consumers, online prices dropped in December as retailers resorted to deep discounts to lure shoppers, according to a Tuesday report from Adobe Analytics. Adobe said e-commerce prices were 1.6% lower than the year before, marking the fourth consecutive month of annual price declines.
US stocks turn higher on optimism that inflation will cool further and allow the Fed to ease tightening
JPMorgan analysts said the most likely scenario for Thursday's December CPI report is for the reading to come in around consensus views.
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as inflation report looms
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street but remain largely stuck in a holding pattern ahead of potentially market-moving reports scheduled for later in the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Tuesday after flipping between gains and losses. The Nasdaq rose 1% and the Dow added 0.6%. The next big marker for the market is likely Thursday’s update on how bad inflation was last month. A worse-than-expected reading could dash hopes on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve may stop its hikes to interest rates soon and perhaps even cut rates by the end of the year. Earnings reporting season kicks off Friday.
Albany Herald
Asian stocks enter bull market as investors bet on China
Stocks in Asia are starting 2023 in a bull market. Investors have been cheered by China's pivot away from its zero-Covid policy, the ending of its crackdown on tech companies and Beijing's renewed commitment to growing the world's second biggest economy. The MSCI Asia Pacific index, which excludes Japanese companies,...
Albany Herald
Fed Chair Powell: Bringing down inflation requires 'measures that are not popular'
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made his first public appearance of the year on Tuesday, stressing the importance of central bank independence and his commitment to bringing down inflation. The painful rate hikes the Fed is implementing to tackle high prices don't make officials particularly popular, Powell said during a...
Albany Herald
Coinbase to lay off 20% of staff as crypto winter continues
The crypto winter is apparently not over yet. Coinbase announced Tuesday that it was laying off 950 people, about 20% of its staff. The job cuts come only a few months after another major round of layoffs. The crypto brokerage firm let 1,100 people go in June, about 18% of its headcount at the time.
Albany Herald
Two global recessions in one decade? That hasn't happened in over 80 years
The global economy is just one more knock away from a second recession in the same decade, something that hasn't happened in more than 80 years. That's the latest warning from the World Bank, which on Tuesday sharply lowered its forecast for global economic growth.
Albany Herald
Chinese rocket startup Galactic Energy sends five satellites into space
Galactic Energy, a rocket startup in China, launched five satellites into orbit on Monday, boosting the private company's ambition to become the Chinese rival to SpaceX. Galactic Energy's Ceres-1 rocket lifted off Monday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China, sending five commercial satellites into their intended orbits, the Beijing-based company said in a statement on the same day.
Albany Herald
Bruised tech investors are hedging their bets
There are two certainties in today's market: The tech sector has been beaten down and interest rates are higher. And while analysts widely anticipate an easing in the Fed's rate hikes this year, institutional investors are increasingly using a dangerous tactic to take advantage of market falls. That shift could be leading to an increase in misleading data about investor sentiment.
Dancing around the obvious climate solution
There’s a lot of dancing around a carbon tax as the obvious solution to climate change. What’s lacking is the confidence to go all in. If we had the confidence of a self-governing people, the steps would be obvious: untax payroll; tax carbon dioxide instead; apply the tax to imports; cause the world to follow…
