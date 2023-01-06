BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If the snow starts falling and all you can think about is how you will get to work, chances are that question can lead to some anxiety and tension. It’s worse if you aren’t used to driving in snow and ice, whether you’re new to an area or it’s one of those rare weather events. You don’t have to feel anxious though if you’re properly prepared. It doesn’t take much to be prepared either. All you need is a handful of items kept in your trunk or in your home.

1 DAY AGO