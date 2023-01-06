Chinese authorities have stopped issuing short-term visas to South Korean citizens in the country's first retaliation against Covid entry restrictions on arrivals from China. "Visas for business, tourism, medical treatment, transit and general private affairs will be suspended for South Korean citizens effective today," the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said in a statement. The measures will be "adjusted" if South Korea cancels its "discriminatory" entry restrictions on China, the embassy added.

10 HOURS AGO