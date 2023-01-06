ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates set to land top prospect Jun-seok Shim

The Pittsburgh Pirates may be set to add one of the top international prospects to their organization. According to Daniel Kim, the Pirates are set to sign Jun-seok Shim, an 18 year old right handed pitcher from South Korea. Jun-seok Shim immediately one of Pittsburgh Pirates top prospects. Shim had...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

FanSided

