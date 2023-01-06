Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Democrats prioritizing pre-K, public health as 2023 session begins
As the 2023 legislative session gets underway at the Indiana Statehouse, Democrats say they want to focus on increasing funding for public health and education and taking steps toward universal pre-K. Indiana Democrats prioritizing pre-K, public health …. As the 2023 legislative session gets underway at the Indiana Statehouse, Democrats...
cbs4indy.com
Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast
Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Chris is back from medical leave with the forecast. Expect a mild week with a chance for rain. Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side …. A fire at an east side apartment complex sent five people, including an adult,...
cbs4indy.com
Welcome back, Chris Wright
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side …. A fire at an east side apartment complex sent...
wrtv.com
Marijuana bills filed for Indiana 2023 legislative session
INDIANAPOLIS — A new legislative session is bringing multiple bills dealing with cannabis to the statehouse for debate. "With the enactment of an executive order last week in Kentucky which allows Kentuckians to posses medical cannabis that is purchased legally in another state up to 8 ounces ... Indiana has officially become an island of prohibition," State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) said.
Solar opinion undermines growing industry
By Ben Inskeep, program director for Citizens Action Coalition, and Zach Schalk, Indiana program director for Solar United Neighbors Drive around Indiana and you’ll probably notice more and more homes and businesses powered by solar energy. This saves consumers money and creates a less expensive and more reliable grid for all Hoosiers. But a recent opinion issued […] The post Solar opinion undermines growing industry appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
95.3 MNC
New bill to be introduced, designates breaded pork tenderloin as official Indiana sandwich
As the 2023 Indiana legislation session begins this week, Governor Holcomb says a bill will be introduced to designate the breaded pork tenderloin as the state’s official sandwich. Inside Indiana Business reports that Holcomb hopes that will settle the question, once and for all, about what the state sandwich...
Indiana governor’s 2023 agenda calls for $5 billion in spending
(The Center Square) – Indiana will increase its public health and education investments as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda, which includes $5 billion of spending. “By making lasting investments in our health, education and workforce, we are building a stronger tomorrow for all Hoosiers,” Holcomb said in a news release. The agenda includes implementation of the governor’s Public Health Commission recommendations, including a budget request for...
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
warricknews.com
Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers
The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican...
95.3 MNC
Teshka: Indiana preparing for potential changes to marijuana laws
On January 9th, Cannabis Day, advocates and opponents of marijuana legalization gathered at the Indiana State House for a rally hosted by Americans for Prosperity. The organization believes that legalizing cannabis has the potential to boost small businesses, create jobs, and generate revenue for necessary services. Additionally, they argue that it could allow Indiana law enforcement to focus on violent crimes while being mindful of taxpayers.
cbs4indy.com
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indianapolis for Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The ticket, sold at Speedway #5007 located at 8955 U.S. 31 in Indianapolis, matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers for the Jan. 9 drawing were...
city-countyobserver.com
Suzanne Crouch Announces Over 3.1 Million Cash on Hand
Evansville, IND. (January 5, 2023) — Suzanne Crouch, current Indiana Lieutenant Governor, announces she has over 3.1 Million Dollars cash on hand as she heads into 2023 in her campaign for Governor. “We have exceeded our 2022 fundraising goals, and our numbers are strong. I will be competitive with...
How Hoosiers on Social Security can get the $200 Automatic Taxpayer Refund as a tax credit
INDIANAPOLIS – The state released some additional guidance regarding the Automatic Taxpayer Refund. Some Hoosiers will be able to claim the money as a refundable tax credit. Those eligible for the tax credit must meet the following conditions: The state sent a pair of taxpayer refunds last year, with the initial $125 sent in accordance […]
Grace Berger Back, Indiana Women's Basketball Cruises to Road Win Over Northwestern
Indiana women's basketball shut down Northwestern 72-50 on the road while senior guard Grace Berger and junior forward Kiandra Browne rejoined the game after battling injuries. Despite being in practice only a week, Berger was the team's second leading scorer behind senior forward Mackenzie Holmes.
cbs4indy.com
Warmer with moisture building for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for much warmer air on the way!. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
hometownnewsnow.com
Bill Could Put Legislators in Pickle
(Indianapolis, IN) - The Indiana State Legislature is expected to have something not so serious to chew on during this year’s session, which begins on Monday. After unveiling his 2023 Next Level Agenda this week, Gov. Eric Holcomb said a bill will be introduced to designate the breaded pork tenderloin as Indiana’s official state sandwich.
State lost $20k-plus in laptops to contractor in vaccine hotline disarray
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration lost nearly three-dozen laptops, worth an estimated $21,800, in the chaos of setting up and winding down a statewide vaccination hotline during the height of the pandemic. The state office charged with investigating waste, fraud and abuse — the Office of the Inspector General — called the loss […] The post State lost $20k-plus in laptops to contractor in vaccine hotline disarray appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Hoosiers should kick off 2023 by visiting IndianaUnclaimed.gov
After ringing in the new year, Attorney General Todd Rokita invites Hoosiers to visit IndianaUnclaimed.gov to see if they have some extra money waiting for them in 2023. “Our hardworking Hoosiers deserve to have their money returned,” Attorney General Rokita said. “My office is committed to serving the people of Indiana and protecting their individual liberty. Getting unclaimed property back in the hands of its rightful owner is crucial.”
ISP troopers could see a $17,000 starting pay increase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana troopers could soon see a significant increase in pay following a proposed budget from Governor Eric Holcomb. Governor Holcomb announced his proposed budget this week ahead of the legislative session starting on Monday. Part of the proposal is to raise the starting pay of Indiana State Troopers from $53,000 […]
Some Indiana Car Owners Are Getting Lawsuit Settlement Checks in the Mail – Are They Legit?
When you get your mail out of the mailbox and see you've received something you weren't expecting, you're always a little unsure and curious. If it looks like a check inside the envelope, you might even get a little leary and cautious about why someone would give you money. Is it just another scam? Or, is it legit?
Comments / 0