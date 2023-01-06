Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Fed Chair Powell: Bringing down inflation requires 'measures that are not popular'
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made his first public appearance of the year on Tuesday, stressing the importance of central bank independence and his commitment to bringing down inflation. The painful rate hikes the Fed is implementing to tackle high prices don't make officials particularly popular, Powell said during a...
Stocks end higher on Wall Street as inflation report looms
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street but remain largely stuck in a holding pattern ahead of potentially market-moving reports scheduled for later in the week. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Tuesday after flipping between gains and losses. The Nasdaq rose 1% and the Dow added 0.6%. The next big marker for the market is likely Thursday’s update on how bad inflation was last month. A worse-than-expected reading could dash hopes on Wall Street that the Federal Reserve may stop its hikes to interest rates soon and perhaps even cut rates by the end of the year. Earnings reporting season kicks off Friday.
Renewable Energy Just Topped a Big Pollution Source in the U.S.
The U.S. saw greenhouse gas emissions rise 1.3% in 2022, but there were positive signs also in Rhodium Group's data analysis.
China stops issuing short-term visas for South Koreans in retaliation for travel restrictions
Chinese authorities have stopped issuing short-term visas to South Korean citizens in the country's first retaliation against Covid entry restrictions on arrivals from China. "Visas for business, tourism, medical treatment, transit and general private affairs will be suspended for South Korean citizens effective today," the Chinese Embassy in Seoul said in a statement. The measures will be "adjusted" if South Korea cancels its "discriminatory" entry restrictions on China, the embassy added.
Goldman Sachs will lay off up to 3,200 workers this week
Goldman Sachs will lay off as many as 3,200 employees this week as an uncertain economic and market climate pushes the bank to hunt for cost savings, according to a person familiar with the matter. More than a third of the job cuts are expected to be from the firm's...
The world's most powerful passport for 2023 revealed
A trio of Asian passports offer their holders greater global travel freedom than those of any other countries, according to a new quarterly report released by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners. Japanese citizens enjoy visa-free or visa-on-demand access to a record 193 destinations around the...
