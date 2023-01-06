ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

New Year’s Eve hate messages projected on building capped year of rising antisemitism

By Desiree Stennett, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

As crowds of people milled through downtown Orlando on New Year’s Eve, bigoted anti-Jewish slogans were projected overhead across the top of an office tower on Central Boulevard.

The hate speech, which prompted outrage online and was condemned by local officials and Jewish faith leaders, closed the year with a sight that was all-to-familiar in 2022: a flagrant public display of antisemitism.

Last year, a January neo-Nazi rally in Waterford Lakes led to three arrests. In a second demonstration the next day, a group of neo-Nazis waved flags and shouted slurs from an Interstate 4 overpass. Later in the year, Nazi flags were waved outside Disney World and Nazi propaganda flyers were distributed in Lake and Volusia counties.

“After learning about a recent display of antisemitism in our city, I want to clearly state that prejudice and hatred are not welcome in our community and should be condemned,” Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer wrote in a statement after the New Year’s Eve incident. “To the members of Orlando’s Jewish community: we stand with you, united against antisemitism and hatred in all forms. Orlando will never waver in our collective commitment to creating an inclusive, welcoming community for all.”

Still, the episodes in Central Florida are part of a spike in antisemitic incidents that has yet to show any sign of slowing across Florida and the nation, according to data from the Anti-Defamation League.

“Largely we are seeing an increase in antisemitic incidents,” said Sarah Emmons, Florida regional director for ADL, which publishes an annual audit of antisemitic events nationwide. “Our last publication was our 2021 audit and what we found was a 50% increase here in the state of Florida of antisemitic incidents. That was coming off of a 40% increase the year prior. We’re seeing these massive jumps.”

That same trend is happening in most of the country. The number of instances of antisemitism recorded by the ADL across the nation rose 39% in 2021 over the previous year, Emmons said, adding that 2021 saw more reports of antisemitism than any other year since the ADL started collecting the data in 1979.

Keith Dvorchik, executive director of Shalom Orlando, which formed in the recent merger of the Roth Family Jewish Community Center and the Jewish Federation of Orlando, said he’d like to see more done to address not only the rise in “Jew hatred” but also hate speech and hateful violence in general before the next community becomes a target.

“We’ve seen the rise in hatred over the last couple years,” Dvorchik said. “Now it’s against the Jewish community. It’s going to shift at some point to the next community. ... After 9/11 it was the Muslim community. We’ve seen it against the Asian community. We’ve had it against the LGBTQ community and against the African American community. Pick a community, we’ve basically had it. We need to stand together against all hatred.”

In an emailed statement, the Orlando Police Department said it is investigating the New Year’s Eve incident but no information about who was responsible for the hate messages has been shared so far.

“It is an ongoing investigation,” the statement said. “As soon as we get any updates we will provide that to the media and public.”

The unsigned statement went on to say that “Chief Eric Smith does want the community to know that the Orlando Police Department condemns the use of any derogatory comments toward anyone and will take any action within our power to hold anyone who does so accountable. We are a bias-free police department and respect the rights for all, regardless of any physical or personal characteristic or religious background.”

Emmons said elected officials and law enforcement condemning antisemitism is the first step to combatting hate at a time when hate speech — against Jewish people and others in marginalized groups — has become more acceptable in the mainstream.

“These acts are meant to intimidate and harass communities of people, to make them not feel comfortable in the communities they live, to make them feel like they need to hide a part of their identity and that they’re not welcomed in society,” Emmons said. “So really, the impact of these go even beyond the Jewish community, even when an antisemitic message is displayed.”

Extremist groups, she said, “are not really siloed in their hatred.”

“Sometimes they have an attack on the Jewish community. Other times, it’s an attack on the LGBTQ community or attack on the Black community and attack on the immigrant community,” Emmons said. “So, really when they perpetuate these hateful messages, I think for many marginalized groups, it instills a sense of fear and feeling like they don’t belong, which isn’t at all what we want to create in our state of Florida.”

dstennett@orlandosentinel.com

Orlando, FL
