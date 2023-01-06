ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

As Chicago police prepare to relaunch ‘gang database,’ concerns remain the tool could unfairly sweep up many

By Paige Fry, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2blFwq_0k5VoybQ00
Members of the Black Youth Project 100 stand with other community members announcing a federal class-action lawsuit filed against the city alleging that Chicago police officers are given discretion to add individuals to the gang database, June 19, 2018, at City Hall in Chicago. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Critics remain concerned by the Chicago Police Department’s impending relaunch of its much-criticized “gang database,” a tool intended to identify people with connections to street gangs, even after the process to revamp it was paused last fall at the behest of the city’s new police oversight committee.

The department’s prior version of the database was widely criticized by community groups, the city’s inspector general and targeted in a federal lawsuit for allegedly being unconstitutional and racially biased, with Blacks and Latinos making up the majority of those on the list.

The new tracking system, known as the Criminal Enterprise Information System or CEIS is meant to “collect and manage information on criminal enterprises and street gangs to prevent, detect and investigate criminal activity,” according to a draft of the police policy on it. The oversight committee requested and received a delay in its implementation last year to gather public comment, which concluded last month.

Critics have said at least 134,000 people were labeled as gang members using the original data collection that had little to no oversight, and those who were labeled were at risk of severe sentencing, high bond, deportation or losing jobs because of it.

Sheila Bedi, a clinical law professor at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and a civil rights attorney who was part of the now-settled lawsuit, said the new proposed policy still is “significantly flawed” and will continue to perpetuate the “same types of racial disparities that the (inspector general) documented.”

The Police Department did not make someone available to talk about the policy draft or answer questions, and instead only responded with a statement:

“The Chicago Police Department has been diligently working to finalize and launch the Criminal Enterprise Information System (CEIS). This required extensive vetting of previously collected gang data to ensure all information being inputted into the CEIS is accurate, according to the new, more robust set of criteria,” the statement read.

“We also conducted community engagement on the policy, which included input from community groups, public comment and review of the initial draft policy,” it continued. “CPD has also met with the Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability about CEIS and looks forward to further discussions. It’s important that this system is built on fair and constitutional policing, and that the appropriate amount of time is taken to ensure it is aligned with CPD’s commitment to reform.”

A Chicago police spokesperson said they were unable to provide a specific time frame for when the policy will be finalized.

The city’s inspector general made a 117-page report in 2019 that detailed the unreliability of the original data. The report explained how the vast gang information is collected and widely shared, revealing a complicated process in which data is gathered “in at least 18 different forms, records or systems of records” and made available to 500 outside agencies, including federal immigration authorities and the FBI.

The department then pledged to create a new gang database that would be regularly audited and purged. But in 2021, the inspector general made another report that the department had made “minimal progress” toward a fairer and more accurate system.

One of the first priorities of the new oversight committee, Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability, was to address the department’s progress on the system.

But after the commission had its first meeting Sept. 29, the commissioners were told on Oct. 7 that the Police Department would be launching a new database Oct. 28, said Anthony Driver Jr., president of the commission.

Driver said he immediately sent an email to the department asking them to halt the rollout of the new database, brief the commission and collaborate with them before its release.

“Had we not sent that letter out, I fully expect (the new database) to have been operational. They’ve already trained the entire Police Department on how to use it,” Driver said.

When the commission had the briefing with the Police Department, Driver said the representatives from the department could only answer a quarter of their questions.

“(The Police Department) will generally say it’s for public safety needs, for investigatory purposes. Well, then, when we asked how has this made Chicago safer? How has this database led to harmful people being taken off the streets?,” Driver said. “They have no metrics to judge this thing. It’s all based on basically like a hope and a dream.”

Driver later reached out to the mayor’s office to ask for help, and they agreed to work in a collaborative process, he said. The Police Department then did not respond to multiple requests from Driver until early November when he was told the department would repost the policy on its website for more public comment.

The commission then called for a public hearing on the policy with the department and inspector general, Driver said.

“We have the hearing, and publicly, they aren’t able to answer any questions,” he said. “We had about 300 folks tune into that meeting. (The Police Department representatives) were very unprepared.”

The commission put out a statement Dec. 7 saying it does not believe the department’s current proposal should be adopted and implemented.

A coalition of civil rights attorneys sent a letter Dec. 21 to city attorneys; Maggie Hickey, the independent monitor in the consent decree process; and Christopher Wells, chief of the office of the Illinois attorney general detailing their “strong objection” to the special order that would create the new Criminal Enterprise Information System.

The order would “present an immediate threat to the consent decree,” due to it violating the decree’s provisions on impartial policing, interactions with youth and community policing provisions, according to the letter.

Bedi, one of the lawyers who signed the letter, said the city also did not abide by the inspector general’s recommendation that it have a community-based research process to determine if the benefit of designating someone as a gang member outweighs the harm that it can cause.

“We’ve got no justification for engaging in this law enforcement practice that causes a significant amount of harm. There’s no evidence that it creates any additional public safety,” Bedi said. “To the contrary, we’ve got reams of evidence demonstrating how harmful these designations are.”

Bedi was one of the plaintiff attorneys on a 2018 lawsuit that was settled two years later when the city agreed to no longer use its old interface as its basis for identifying whether someone is part of a street gang.

When compared to the old policy, the new policy does establish procedures that someone can take to challenge their designation, but the policy requires someone, who believes they have been wrongly designated a gang member, to go to a Chicago police district and ask for proof that they were designated as a gang member.

“And the idea that somebody who the Chicago Police Department has wrongfully designated as a gang member would walk into a police station and say, ‘Hey, you think I’m a gang member. I’m not really. Give me my paperwork.’ Just sort of ignores the realities of the relationships between CPD and the general public, particularly Black and brown communities that are going to be most affected by this,” Bedi said.

pfry@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @paigexfry

Comments / 14

Daniel
3d ago

That's the concern? Why do these democrats care more about criminals than the citizens of Chicago. Its really like all the democrats these days act like they hate our cities and hate this country

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

How did migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Most asylum seekers are sent to shelters for help.So how did several migrants end up staying for days at a Chicago police station? The question comes as Mayor Lori Lightfoot tries to stop the influx of migrants.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports from District One police headquarters after a push from Mayor Lightfoot to stop more migrants from coming into the city, a few were dropped off at one police station.Mayor Lori Lightfoot admitted in an open letter to Colorado's governor she's struggling with the influx of migrants. In fact, cameras recorded some of them who were dropped...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 men killed across 24 hours in Gary, East Chicago

GARY, Ind. — Three men who died in three different homicides within 24 hours of each other in Gary and East Chicago have been identified, according to the Office of the Lake County Coroner. The first homicide happened around 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 7100 block of West 22nd Avenue. According to the Lake County […]
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police release photos of man wanted for firing gun on CTA Red Line train

CHICAGO - Chicago police released photos Monday of a man wanted in connection with firing a gun on a CTA Red Line train last month in Park Manor on the South Side. On Dec. 5, the suspect got into an argument around 6:02 p.m. with two other individuals while riding the train near 15 West 69th Street, according to Chicago Police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City cuts down what appeared to be noose on Gage Park tree after homeowner refuses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- What appeared to be a noose was found hanging from a tree in the Southwest Side's Gage Park neighborhood, and the city cut it down Monday after the homeowner refused.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, the rope had been there for a few months.For all those few months, neighbors told us they have felt uneasy walking near the stretch of Artesian Avenue where the tree where the noose was found is located. It was Monday afternoon when city crews cut finally down the noose – which represents a symbol of hate.The rope tied like a...
CHICAGO, IL
BET

Chicago Attorney Caught On Zoom Using Racial Slur During Virtual Court Proceeding

A Chicago attorney has come under fire after using the n-word on Zoom during a virtual court proceeding. According to CBS Chicago, attorney Donna Makowski "remained on Zoom and engaged in an unmuted conversation." Court documents claim Makowski, who has been an attorney in Illinois since 1984, said something about "those mother f*****s at the sheriff's office” and "n*****s do it all the time."
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Will Chicago’s Next Mayor Reopen Mental Health Clinics? García Doesn’t Say, Lightfoot Called Out On Record At Candidate Forum

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot was on the defensive Saturday as the crowd of mayoral challengers called her out for not reopening the city’s mental health clinics. Seven of the nine mayoral candidates showed up to the Saturday forum hosted by Access Living, a nonprofit focused on breaking down systemic barriers for people who are disabled.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

A special sticker with the hope of preventing catalytic converter thefts

CHICAGO — Chicago police teamed up with auto shops to get some special stickers installed to deter would-be catalytic converter thieves. Crews at Midwest Performance on West Fulton worked with officers from Chicago Police Department’s 12th district to try to help residents and officers. Andy Bizub, who owns the shop, said catalytic converter thefts are […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn residents of Englewood about overnight carjackings

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Englewood about two recent carjackings. Police said in the two incidents, the carjacker walks up to the victim, pulls out a handgun and demands the victim hand over their car keys. The two carjackings happened:. On 7100 block of South Paulina on...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy