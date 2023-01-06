Read full article on original website
The Spun
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Larry Brown Sports
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fox Sports Radio
Aaron Rodgers’ Arrogance Exposed
It’s no wonder their season came to a premature end if that’s the attitude displayed by their leader in the huddle.
NFL Superstar Tom Brady Is Rumored to Be Dating This Slovak Influencer After His Divorce
Among the most devastating celebrity divorces that happened in 2022 was the one between NFL superstar Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen. On Friday, Oct. 28, news outlets reported that the two had filed for divorce after more than a decade of marriage. The following month, Giselle sparked dating rumors...
HollywoodLife
Tom Brady Reveals 6’1″ Son Jack, 15, Borrows His Clothes: It’s A ‘Young Man’s Right Of Passage’
Tom Brady has a mini-me that isn’t so “mini” anymore. During the Jan. 2 episode of the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray,” Tom, 45, said that his 15-year-old son, Jack Brady, is already 6’1″ (while Tom is listed at 6’4″) and dressing like his old man. “He’s starting to wear my shoes,” Tom told his cohosts. “[Jack] went into my closet the other night because he was going out with his cousins, and he was like, ‘Dad, can I see what’s in your closet to wear?’ And I was like, ‘oh, s—, he’s going to start wearing my clothes.’ And I did that with my dad, too, so maybe that’s a little bit of a young man’s right of passage, going to dad’s closet and start using his stuff.”
Outsider.com
Here’s How Gisele Bundchen Spent Her First Christmas Since Divorce from Tom Brady
Now that Gisele Bundchen is no longer married to Tom Brady, she didn’t have to stick around the United States for Tampa Bay’s Christmas Day game this year. She decided to spend her holiday season a little bit differently. Per Page Six, Bundchen and her children traveled to...
MassLive.com
What we heard in Patriots locker room: Players pack bags, thank you’s to Matt Slater, Devin McCourty
On Sunday, the New England Patriots lost what Jerod Mayo dubbed a “plastic bag game,” spelling an end to their season. On Monday, those very plastic bags were strewn about the locker room at Gillette Stadium as player packed up their belongings. It marked the last time the 2022 Patriots would gather as a team.
What Chiefs’ Win Over Raiders Means For Patriots Playoff Picture
The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up the AFC’s top seed Saturday night, easily rolling to a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, the New England Patriots no longer can face Kansas City in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Entering the Week 18 slate of games, there were multiple scenarios that could’ve resulted in a Chiefs-Patriots matchup on wild-card weekend.
Patriots player files grievance over team suspension
The New England Patriots abruptly suspended two players this week under vague circumstances, and one of those players has stated his intention to fight back against the discipline. Patriots punter Jake Bailey issued a statement through his agent disputing the Patriots’ reasons for handing down a suspension. Bailey, who was placed on injured reserve with... The post Patriots player files grievance over team suspension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MassLive.com
NFL coaching rumors: Patriots ‘have done their research’ on Kliff Kingsbury (report)
Coming off a 2022 season where the offense fell below expectations, the New England Patriots could be in the market for a new offensive coordinator. Early rumblings have linked Bill Belichick to former assistant Bill O’Brien, who’s now at Alabama. However, recent rumors have linked the Patriots to another offensive coach with New England ties.
Old Quote From Robert Kraft Goes Viral Following Loss
The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs this season. They had a win-and-in scenario heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills but weren't able to secure it. They ended up losing by 12, 35-23, and were eliminated from playoff contention when the Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets, 11-6.
Patriots Rumors: What Bill Belichick Told Team About Jack Jones Suspension
Bill Belichick clearly isn’t happy with Jack Jones. The New England Patriots on Friday officially suspended the rookie cornerback, who a week earlier was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Jones, who suffered a knee injury on Dec. 12, reportedly was late to rehab sessions. His agent expressed confusion about the “unknown suspension” in an official statement.
NESN
Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Season-Ending Loss To Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Patriots fought hard Sunday afternoon, largely rising to the occasion amid an emotionally charged environment at Highmark Stadium. They deserve some credit for that. However, when the dust settled, New England suffered a season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. This might’ve been a...
MassLive.com
NFL Draft 2023 order: Here’s where the Patriots will pick in Round 1
The draft order for the 2023 NFL Draft has started to get locked in. The New England Patriots now have the No. 14 overall pick in the draft. The pick (barring a trade) will be Bill Belichick’s highest draft selection since the team drafted Jerod Mayo No. 10 overall in 2008.
Colts GM Chris Ballard 'would do whatever it takes' to move up to No. 1 for the right QB
INDIANAPOLIS — For years, Colts general manager Chris Ballard has repeated the same mantra about the possibility of drafting a quarterback in the first round. Ballard reiterated the belief again on Tuesday. “You’ve got to be right,” Ballard said. “We understand the magnitude of where we’re at in the draft, and we understand the...
MassLive.com
Injured Bills player Damar Hamlin released from hospital, returns to Buffalo
A week after his injury brought an NFL game to a halt and rocked the league, Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital. Doctors at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati announced Monday that Hamlin was released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo. “Dr. (Timothy)...
Major change must be afoot for Patriots offense in 2023 | Chris Mason
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — On a sun-splashed morning at The Breakers last March, Robert Kraft stood in front of Floridian shrubbery and spoke with unbridled optimism about the season to come. Coming off a Wild Card berth, the owner believed his Patriots could be real contenders in the 2022...
MassLive.com
In football field tragedy, all turned to faith (Commentary)
Last Monday night the Buffalo Bills were set to play the Cincinnati Bengals in what could be argued to be the best game of the entire NFL season. All eyes were on the two first-place teams, as there were no competing games being played. But late in the first quarter,...
MassLive.com
