Kansas City, MO

Meet the newest members of the Kansas City Symphony

New Kansas City Symphony concertmaster Jun Iwasaki was most recently concertmaster for the Nashville Symphony Orchestra. He has acted as concertmaster for the Oregon, Pittsburgh and Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestras, and his musical roots can be traced back to his parents: both musicians. Autumn Chodorowski, new second violinist, also had...
KANSAS CITY, KS
This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee

The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
MANHATTAN, KS
A Kansas City group helped push the USPS to spend billions on new electric mail trucks

The U.S. Postal Service is set to spend $10 billion over the next five years to shift the makeup of its fleet of mail trucks to include more electronic delivery vehicles. The shift comes as the result of pressure from numerous environmental organizations, state governments and the Biden administration to transition the USPS fleet of more than 230,000 vehicles to more environmentally friendly options.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The first woman to lead the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is retiring

When Esther George joined the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in 1982, the country was in a recession and unemployment had reached a historic high. Over the course of her four-decade career, George has held a variety of positions at the Federal Reserve, including bank examiner, data collections, human resources, and bank supervisor.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Inside an outdoorsy couple’s dream home on eight acres in the Northland

Amanda and Brian Baldwin are “outdoorsy” people, so when they set out to build their dream home, they made sure they were surrounded by nature both inside and out. It began with finding an eight-acre plot with mature trees and a pond in the northern reaches of Kansas City, where multi-acre parcels ideal for building family estates can still be found. Next was constructing their approximately six thousand-square-foot house with large open spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows to let the natural light flow in.
KANSAS CITY, MO
9 Must-Hike Trails in Kansas City, Missouri

As surprising as it may sound for a landlocked city, Kansas City’s best hikes all have something in common: water. Some hikes follow creeks past waterfalls and swimming holes. Other trails circumnavigate lakes created by the Army Corps of Engineers. In fact, Kansas City itself sits at the meeting place of two mighty rivers – the Kansas and Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO

