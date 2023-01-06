Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City plans for a 4th rainbow crosswalk
Kansas City is planning to install a fourth progress pride flag crosswalk in April, with the location to be announced at a later date.
Rising egg prices driving small Kansas City area business to social media
There have been roughly a dozen confirmed Avian flu cases on each side of the state line with the most recent confirmations coming in both states last week.
New Kansas City BBQ store promises to turn anyone into a pitmaster
A Kansas City barbecue store called Proud Souls opens in the Northland, promising to help turn anyone into a pitmaster with classes, supplies.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas City
Kansas City might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Kansas City.
With egg prices up, Kansas City-area farmers flush with business
Egg prices are more expensive than ever, and sometimes they aren't even on the shelves, sending some customers scrambling to local farms.
Meet the newest members of the Kansas City Symphony
New Kansas City Symphony concertmaster Jun Iwasaki was most recently concertmaster for the Nashville Symphony Orchestra. He has acted as concertmaster for the Oregon, Pittsburgh and Sao Paulo Symphony Orchestras, and his musical roots can be traced back to his parents: both musicians. Autumn Chodorowski, new second violinist, also had...
Food Network Says This is the Most Awesome BBQ Joint in Missouri
Everyone has a food opinion they feel strongly about. However, I tend to pay special attention when an entire network dedicated to food declares they know which BBQ joint in Missouri is the most awesome of them all and that's what just happened. Food Network just landed their "Best Barbeque...
Historic Sauer Castle in Kansas City, Kansas, set to be part of tax sale
Sauer Castle is schedule to be part of a tax sale meant to pay the owner’s unpaid taxes — unless he arranges another method to avoid losing it.
Why hasn’t Truman Sports Complex seen redevelopment? KC builders tried
Some have asked why the Kansas City Royals' presence at Truman Sports Complex, alongside the Kansas City Chiefs, hasn't spurred redevelopment.
Winning Scratcher sold in Independence is 200th $1M+ prize in Missouri Lottery history
The winning “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was sold at QuikTrip, 6501 E. Highway 40, in Independence, according to Missouri Lottery.
This 11-year-old Kansas kid’s lemonade sells out in hours at Hy-Vee
The all-natural, fresh-squeezed lemonade made by 11-year-old Tre Glasper and his family in a Manhattan, Kansas, commercial kitchen is making its way to Kansas City thanks to a tart partnership with one of the Midwest’s leading grocery chains. Tre typically sells about 100 bottles of Tre’s Squeeze — an...
A Kansas City group helped push the USPS to spend billions on new electric mail trucks
The U.S. Postal Service is set to spend $10 billion over the next five years to shift the makeup of its fleet of mail trucks to include more electronic delivery vehicles. The shift comes as the result of pressure from numerous environmental organizations, state governments and the Biden administration to transition the USPS fleet of more than 230,000 vehicles to more environmentally friendly options.
The first woman to lead the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City is retiring
When Esther George joined the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City in 1982, the country was in a recession and unemployment had reached a historic high. Over the course of her four-decade career, George has held a variety of positions at the Federal Reserve, including bank examiner, data collections, human resources, and bank supervisor.
Inside an outdoorsy couple’s dream home on eight acres in the Northland
Amanda and Brian Baldwin are “outdoorsy” people, so when they set out to build their dream home, they made sure they were surrounded by nature both inside and out. It began with finding an eight-acre plot with mature trees and a pond in the northern reaches of Kansas City, where multi-acre parcels ideal for building family estates can still be found. Next was constructing their approximately six thousand-square-foot house with large open spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows to let the natural light flow in.
What diners need to know about Kansas City Restaurant Week 2023
It's that time of year. Kansas City Restaurant Week is back once again for 10 days of dining deals.
9 Must-Hike Trails in Kansas City, Missouri
As surprising as it may sound for a landlocked city, Kansas City’s best hikes all have something in common: water. Some hikes follow creeks past waterfalls and swimming holes. Other trails circumnavigate lakes created by the Army Corps of Engineers. In fact, Kansas City itself sits at the meeting place of two mighty rivers – the Kansas and Missouri.
Horrifying Video Shows Hooded Stranger Followed Missouri Boy Home
It's one of the worst nightmares for parents. Security cam video shows that a hooded stranger and another possible accomplice followed a Missouri boy home with him narrowly escaping them. Fox 4 out of Kansas City shared this terrible story which shows a family's security cam video. The father knew...
Kansas City Aviation Department hosting 1st of 4 job fairs Monday
The Kansas City Aviation Department is hosting a job fair Monday. It is one of four jobs the department will be hosting in the leadup to the new terminal opening in March.
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back hospitalized after rescuing kids from ocean
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis is hospitalized in the ICU after rescuing his kids from the ocean in Pensacola, Florida.
KC Streetcar work to impact busy Midtown intersection for a month
Kansas City Streetcar work will close the intersection at West 36th Street and Main for the next month as crews install track at the location.
