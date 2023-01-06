Amanda and Brian Baldwin are “outdoorsy” people, so when they set out to build their dream home, they made sure they were surrounded by nature both inside and out. It began with finding an eight-acre plot with mature trees and a pond in the northern reaches of Kansas City, where multi-acre parcels ideal for building family estates can still be found. Next was constructing their approximately six thousand-square-foot house with large open spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows to let the natural light flow in.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO