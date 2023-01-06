ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Tatum's exchange with Robert Williams highlights Celtics' dilemma

Robert Williams has said all the right things about his role with the Boston Celtics. He doesn't care whether he starts or comes off the bench and just wants to help the team win. Jayson Tatum is a bit less diplomatic about the situation, however. The Celtics barely beat the...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Four takeaways as Celtics beat Bulls 107-99 in Rob Williams first start of season

The Celtics received a bit of a scare in the fourth quarter but held off a late rally from the Bulls for a 107-99 victory at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum led the way for the hosts with a team-high 32 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists while Grant Williams posted 20 points off the bench. Rob Williams added six points and seven rebounds in his first start of the season in place of an injured Marcus Smart (knee contusion).
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patriots Rumors: What Bill Belichick Told Team About Jack Jones Suspension

Bill Belichick clearly isn’t happy with Jack Jones. The New England Patriots on Friday officially suspended the rookie cornerback, who a week earlier was placed on season-ending injured reserve. Jones, who suffered a knee injury on Dec. 12, reportedly was late to rehab sessions. His agent expressed confusion about the “unknown suspension” in an official statement.
MassLive.com

How Kevin Durant injury impacts Celtics, Eastern Conference heading into trade deadline

The Celtics don’t have much breathing room at the top of the Eastern Conference but the Brooklyn Nets’ rise will be tested in the coming weeks now after Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained MCL on Monday. League sources told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com that the All-Star is expected to miss the next month as he recovers from the injury although he sat out six weeks with the same ailment last season.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy