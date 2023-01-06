The Celtics don’t have much breathing room at the top of the Eastern Conference but the Brooklyn Nets’ rise will be tested in the coming weeks now after Kevin Durant was diagnosed with a sprained MCL on Monday. League sources told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com that the All-Star is expected to miss the next month as he recovers from the injury although he sat out six weeks with the same ailment last season.

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO