The Red Sox are likely to start the regular season without Trevor Story. The team announced Tuesday that their starting shortstop successfully underwent a “bracing procedure” of his UCL — elbow ligament — in his right arm. The surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas. ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted that players “generally” miss four-to-six months after undergoing this surgery. That would place Story’s return to the Red Sox as being somewhere between May and July. Last offseason, the Red Sox signed Story to a six-year deal worth $140 million. Story hit .238 with 16 home runs, 66 RBIs and a...

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO