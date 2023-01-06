Read full article on original website
RPD: Man hospitalized nearly 7 hours after he was shot on North Clinton Ave.
Officers said it's unclear why he didn't initially report this or seek treatment sooner.
13 WHAM
RPD: Gunshot victim waited hours to receive treatment
Rochester, N.Y — A 27 year-old man was the victim of a shooting last night on North Clinton Avenue in the area of Clifford Street and Avenue A. However, responders were not made aware of the victim's condition until almost 8 hours later when police located the man in the Tops parking lot on North Clinton Ave. and Upper Falls Blvd around 4:20 AM.
Rochester man arrested for menacing woman with gun, kids present
Investigators recovered a loaded gun from a diaper bag inside the building.
13 WHAM
Rochester police identify officer involved in shooting, release surveillance video
The Rochester Police Department has identified the officer who shot at a man suspected of robbing a corner convenience store and dragging the officer with a stolen car. Police said Officer Adam Gorman responded to the store at the corner of Culver Road and University Avenue just before midnight Dec. 29 for a report of a robbery.
Suspect in Manhattan shelter stabbing allegedly chased victim until she collapsed: DA
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman sprayed air freshener at her roommate in a Manhattan shelter before she allegedly stabbed her to death, officials said Monday. Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested in December after allegedly stabbing Victoria Goode, 27, several times in the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street, police said. […]
2 Rochester residents arrested for robbing store, assaulting clerk in Geneseo
Investigators identified two of the three individuals as 34-year-old Alyssa Sick and 35-year-old Zachery Coon.
WHEC TV-10
Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
Two men stabbed in East Harlem; man in custody: police
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) —Two men were stabbed in East Harlem early Monday morning, police said. One victim was stabbed in the neck and the other in the back near 105th Street and Second Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 34-year-old man […]
13 WHAM
Former NYSP sergeant accused of tipping off Rochester gambling ring
A retired New York State Police sergeant is facing federal charges after being accused of tipping off the owners of an illegal gambling ring that was being investigated in Rochester. According to the official criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thomas Loewke allegedly "agreed to obstruct the enforcement of...
A mixed picture on Rochester crime in 2022
The number of crime incidents reported in the city of Rochester rose in 2022, but overall, both violent and property crime rates remain lower than a decade ago. Compared with 2021, there were over 1,000 more police incidents, data from the Rochester Police Department’s open portal show. Incidents the FBI classifies as property crimes, which includes cases of larceny, burglary, and motor vehicle theft, spiked and were higher than in any year since 2014.
13 WHAM
One shot, one stabbed on North Genesee Street in Geneva
Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department responded to a residence on North Genesee Street for the report of gunshots fired around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, police found a 54-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a 32-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The two...
Rochester teen sentenced for bringing loaded handgun inside Bennett High School
A Rochester teen was sentenced Friday afternoon for his role in bringing a loaded handgun to Bennett High School back in December of 2021. Read more here:
RPD: Gunshots into a house on Portland Ave
A home on Portland Ave was struck at Sunday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department.
Jury selection begins Monday for Irondequoit man accused of gruesome murder of girlfriend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Jury selection began on Monday for the trial of an Irondequoit man accused of murdering his 37-year-old girlfriend Lisa Shuler in May of 2021. Seth Larson is currently being held on murder charges as well as two counts of concealment of a human corpse. On May 25, 2021, investigators found Shuler’s […]
13 WHAM
Occupied house shot overnight on Portland Ave
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Portland Ave for the report of an occupied house struck by gunfire around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the house, occupied by two adults, had been struck. Neither occupant was injured. There are currently no suspects in custody.
13 WHAM
RCSD suspends 3 staff members after release of video showing shots fired at Franklin
Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM has learned the Rochester City School District has suspended three security officers after video surfaced on social media Friday showing a near-shooting Thursday morning at the Franklin Educational Campus. The video appeared to show a gunman trying to shoot a student at an entrance to...
State police: Jeep overturns, catches fire in fatal Webster crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Police have released new details in the fatal crash Sunday afternoon on Route 104 East in Wesbter. According to police, at around 1:30 p.m. a state trooper parked along 104 saw a 2020 Jeep Renegade speeding along Route 104 East in Webster. The trooper attempted to pull the […]
Rochester CPR trainer sees spike in interest after Hamlin incident
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest seems to be inspiring many people in the Rochester area to get CPR certified. News 8 spoke with Domenic Danesi, president of Ready to Respond training services, who offers in-home CPR training courses. Danesi said he’s seeing more and more people having an interest in learning CPR […]
3 men steal $300,000 from armored truck in Brooklyn
Police say on Friday two men distracted a Brink's employee outside a chase bank on 55th Street and 8th Avenue in Sunset Park.
localsyr.com
Armored truck robbed as suspects asked driver for directions: NYPD
BROOKLYN (WPIX) — Two thieves allegedly distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked...
