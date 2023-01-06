ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

RPD: Gunshot victim waited hours to receive treatment

Rochester, N.Y — A 27 year-old man was the victim of a shooting last night on North Clinton Avenue in the area of Clifford Street and Avenue A. However, responders were not made aware of the victim's condition until almost 8 hours later when police located the man in the Tops parking lot on North Clinton Ave. and Upper Falls Blvd around 4:20 AM.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
ROCHESTER, NY
PIX11

Two men stabbed in East Harlem; man in custody: police

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) —Two men were stabbed in East Harlem early Monday morning, police said. One victim was stabbed in the neck and the other in the back near 105th Street and Second Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. A 34-year-old man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
13 WHAM

Former NYSP sergeant accused of tipping off Rochester gambling ring

A retired New York State Police sergeant is facing federal charges after being accused of tipping off the owners of an illegal gambling ring that was being investigated in Rochester. According to the official criminal complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Thomas Loewke allegedly "agreed to obstruct the enforcement of...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

A mixed picture on Rochester crime in 2022

The number of crime incidents reported in the city of Rochester rose in 2022, but overall, both violent and property crime rates remain lower than a decade ago. Compared with 2021, there were over 1,000 more police incidents, data from the Rochester Police Department’s open portal show. Incidents the FBI classifies as property crimes, which includes cases of larceny, burglary, and motor vehicle theft, spiked and were higher than in any year since 2014.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

One shot, one stabbed on North Genesee Street in Geneva

Geneva, N.Y. — The Geneva Police Department responded to a residence on North Genesee Street for the report of gunshots fired around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, police found a 54-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a 32-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The two...
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

Occupied house shot overnight on Portland Ave

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Portland Ave for the report of an occupied house struck by gunfire around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the house, occupied by two adults, had been struck. Neither occupant was injured. There are currently no suspects in custody.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester CPR trainer sees spike in interest after Hamlin incident

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest seems to be inspiring many people in the Rochester area to get CPR certified. News 8 spoke with Domenic Danesi, president of Ready to Respond training services, who offers in-home CPR training courses. Danesi said he’s seeing more and more people having an interest in learning CPR […]
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

Armored truck robbed as suspects asked driver for directions: NYPD

BROOKLYN (WPIX) — Two thieves allegedly distracted an armored truck driver while their accomplice grabbed a bag containing $300,000 in cash near a Brooklyn bank on Friday, police said. The driver was making a money drop at Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue around 1 p.m. when two suspects asked...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy