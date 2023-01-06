The number of crime incidents reported in the city of Rochester rose in 2022, but overall, both violent and property crime rates remain lower than a decade ago. Compared with 2021, there were over 1,000 more police incidents, data from the Rochester Police Department’s open portal show. Incidents the FBI classifies as property crimes, which includes cases of larceny, burglary, and motor vehicle theft, spiked and were higher than in any year since 2014.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO