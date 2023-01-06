ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
Michigan's cannabis industry in 2023

Good morning, and happy Monday! Let's get to the news ... The cannabis industry in Michigan went through some growing pains in 2022. As the price of marijuana products declined, cannabis companies had to fight to survive unless they were willing to be innovative and bring in new types and a variety...
Woman who washed ashore on Lake Michigan identified 25 years later

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Oct. 27, 1997, a woman's body washed ashore on Lake Michigan, and officials announced that after 25 years, they have identified the woman. The woman has been identified as Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, who was 26 years old when she went missing. In 1997, Michigan State Police responded to the 4000 block of Fox Farm Road in Manistee County after receiving reports of a deceased and unclothed woman who washed up on the Lake Michigan Shoreline.Police say there was nothing to identify the woman by except for one earring.MSP had sent out broadcast messages to...
This is Michigan’s Best BBQ, According to The Food Network

BBQ season is really in the summer months, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying some flavorful, juicy BBQ in the winter months. Michigan, undoubtedly, has some of the best BBQ you’ll taste anywhere. That said, the folks at The Food Network have tried lots of BBQ across America...
What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County

I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
Embrace Michigan Winter With These Free Small-Town Ice Festivals

With the post-holiday dust having just settled, now what are we supposed to do with ourselves?. I don't know about you, but this time of the year sure bums me out. The eventful holiday season has passed by and it's taken all the fun parties and gatherings with it. Now it's simply just January in Michigan. It's going to be a long winter!
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
Marijuana bills filed for Indiana 2023 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS — A new legislative session is bringing multiple bills dealing with cannabis to the statehouse for debate. "With the enactment of an executive order last week in Kentucky which allows Kentuckians to posses medical cannabis that is purchased legally in another state up to 8 ounces ... Indiana has officially become an island of prohibition," State Rep. Jake Teshka (R-South Bend) said.
