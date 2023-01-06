Read full article on original website
Police looking for suspects in shooting at Green Bay apartment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in shots fired at an apartment building early Monday. At about 1:45 a.m., officers were called to investigate “gunfire that had struck and entered” an apartment in the 500 block of S. Fisk Street. A 20-year-old...
Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of leaving her children alone while she went to a bar. Her non-verbal son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. Christina Badalamenti was charged Monday with two felony counts of neglecting a child, resulting in no...
Appleton Woman Charged After Alleged Burglary, Theft at De Pere Church on Christmas
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Burglary and theft charges were filed Monday against an Appleton woman who allegedly stole from a De Pere church on Christmas Day. Mary Jo Pepin, 65, was scheduled to appear in court Monday for the incidents at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in De Pere.
Manitowoc Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting
The Manitowoc Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting incident. Officers were sent to the area of South 13th and Madison Streets just after 1:00 this morning. Multiple individuals called 911 to report hearing gunshots in that area. Officers searched the area and located shell casings on the ground.
Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are in custody in the Forest County Jail following a large-scale drug investigation. Initially, deputies responded to a hotel for the report of a man and woman fighting during the early morning hours of Jan. 2. While speaking with the suspects one of the deputies observed drugs on the bed in plain view. A search of the hotel room was performed and evidence located included fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
15-year-old charged with reckless homicide in teen’s overdose death in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 15-year-old girl from Green Bay is charged with being party to first-degree reckless homicide. Prosecutors say Maylia Sotelo provided fentanyl to a teenager before his death in December. Action 2 News is identifying her because of the seriousness of the charge in adult court.
3 in Green Bay apartment during shooting
The study says finding affordable housing is going to get harder. People are learning how to save lives when seconds count. The study's authors say it the effects will roll over into Wisconsin's workforce. Fans: What's next for Aaron Rodgers?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Disappointed fans disagree whether #12 will...
Shawano Walmart evacuated after fight with gun, knife
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after a fight at the Walmart Supercenter in Shawano. Officers were responding to reports of a fight at 1:45 p.m. Monday when dispatchers advised weapons were involved, including a knife and a gun. The store was evacuated. Police say they quickly identified...
1 facing charges in Manitowoc shooting
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting in Manitowoc early Monday, police say. At about 1:09 a.m., officers were called to the area of S. 13th Street and Madison Street for multiple reports of gunshots. Police found shell casings on the ground. Officers...
De Pere Teen Charged in Overdose Death of Another Teen
A teenage Green Bay girl is facing charges in connection to the overdose death of another teen. A criminal complaint claims that 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo provided fentanyl to a teenage boy in De Pere last month which resulted in his death. The victim was found after his grandmother called 911...
One in custody following shooting incident in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – There were no reported injuries following an early morning shooting incident in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on January 9 around 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the area of South 13th Street and Madison for reports of shots fired. Officers checked the area and found shell casings on the ground.
1-9-23 fdl police investigating domestic incident
Fond du Lac police are asking for the public’s help following a domestic incident over the weekend. A 39 year old Fond du Lac woman fled her South Main Street apartment to the police after hours lobby and was transported to St. Agnes Hospital with non life-threatening lacerations to her neck and arms. Police are looking for the suspect, a 46 year old Fond du Lac man. A preliminary investigation suggests the individuals are known to each other and this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Fond du Lac police chase: 100+ mph, spike strips used
A 15-year-old girl was among the young people who allegedly fled police in a stolen vehicle before driving over spike strips and getting arrested in the Fond du Lac area overnight.
Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
Kewaunee man jailed with sixth OWI
Michael Reinke of Kewaunee will find himself in front of a judge this week after being pulled over for operating a vehicle under the influence on Friday. The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over Reinke for a moving violation on County Road AB at Cherneyville at approximately 9 p.m. After the trooper noticed that he might have been impaired, Reinke went through the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). A blood sample was taken as a result of the arrest. If convicted, it would be Reinke’s sixth OWI offense, with the last coming in 2018.
Manitowoc County Veteran Service Commission to Look Over Assistance Requests This Morning
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Veteran Service Commission will be in the Vet Service Office at 9:30 this morning. After the public is given time to voice their comments, the group will enter a closed session to review applications for assistance. Veteran...
Watch: Howard woman catches lurker on front door camera
A Howard resident shares the unsettling encounter she caught on her front door camera and why it's important to report anything you might see to authorities.
Several Departments Called To House Fire Near Falls
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WHBL) – Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to knock down a house fire near Sheboygan Falls Sunday afternoon. Lt. James Gottsacker says the Sheriff’s Department got a 911 call about the fire around 4:30. Deputies were first on the scene, and noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the home – all the pets and people were accounted for. Fire crews arrived and put out the fire – there was severe damage to the home, but no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
