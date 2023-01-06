ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

French workers can retire much younger than most. That’s about to change

The French government is planning to raise the official retirement age by two years as part of a long-delayed reform to the country’s pension system that prompted labor unions to call for nationwide strikes next week. New legislation will require French citizens to work until 64, from 62 currently,...
KTVZ

China stops issuing short-term visas for South Koreans in retaliation for travel restrictions

Chinese authorities have stopped issuing short-term visas to South Korean citizens in the country’s first retaliation against Covid entry restrictions on arrivals from China. “Visas for business, tourism, medical treatment, transit and general private affairs will be suspended for South Korean citizens effective today,” the Chinese Embassy in Seoul...
KTVZ

Workers in China clash with police after reported layoffs at Covid test maker

Workers at a Chinese factory making Covid-19 test kits clashed with police over the weekend after their managers apparently told them to go on vacation early, a move that effectively terminated their employment without notice, according to social media posts and videos reviewed by CNN. Online footage showed workers protesting...
KTVZ

The world’s most powerful passport for 2023 revealed

A trio of Asian passports offer their holders greater global travel freedom than those of any other countries, according to a new quarterly report released by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners. Japanese citizens enjoy visa-free or visa-on-demand access to a record 193 destinations around the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy