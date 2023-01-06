Read full article on original website
Has inflation finally peaked?
It may be a new year. But for investors, consumers and the Federal Reserve, inflation remains a major economic concern, just as it was in 2022. With that in mind, Wall Street will intensely scrutinize the December Consumer Price Index data for December that is set to be released Thursday. The hope is that the pace of price increases will continue to slow.
US consumers increased their borrowing by $28 billion in November
US consumers’ credit-hungry approach to spending continued in November, with borrowing rising by nearly $28 billion, according to Federal Reserve data released Monday. The monthly increase, which was driven by higher rates of revolving credit, was below the $29.12 billion jump seen in October but extends a historic stretch of reliance on debt during a year with soaring inflation.
Macy’s says its holiday sales will be lower, citing inflation pressures
Turns out inflation may have put a damper on the holidays. Macy’s chair and CEO Jeff Gennette said lulls during the non-peak holiday weeks “were deeper than anticipated” and that consumers will continue to feel pressured into 2023, in a Q4 update Friday. Macy’s said Friday its...
The Fed is embarrassed about its inflation mistake and will likely go too far in raising interest rates, former Fed president says
The Fed blew it on inflation, and the last thing it wants to do is to stop hiking rates too soon, according to former Fed president Richard Fisher.
Asian stocks enter bull market as investors bet on China
Stocks in Asia are starting 2023 in a bull market. Investors have been cheered by China’s pivot away from its zero-Covid policy, the ending of its crackdown on tech companies and Beijing’s renewed commitment to growing the world’s second biggest economy. The MSCI Asia Pacific index, which...
China stops issuing short-term visas for South Koreans in retaliation for travel restrictions
Chinese authorities have stopped issuing short-term visas to South Korean citizens in the country’s first retaliation against Covid entry restrictions on arrivals from China. “Visas for business, tourism, medical treatment, transit and general private affairs will be suspended for South Korean citizens effective today,” the Chinese Embassy in Seoul...
Coinbase to lay off 20% of staff as crypto winter continues
The crypto winter is apparently not over yet. Coinbase announced Tuesday that it was laying off 950 people, about 20% of its staff. The job cuts come only a few months after another major round of layoffs. The crypto brokerage firm let 1,100 people go in June, about 18% of its headcount at the time.
