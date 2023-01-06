Read full article on original website
A reality check for the progressive left
In my nearly 28 years with the FBI, I conducted a substantial number of interviews. Whether interviewing a crime victim, a witness, or the target of an investigation, I found that certain themes consistently emerged. And the overarching theme was that people tend to view the world through their own unique prism, depending on their…
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Video of Biden Mistaking Salvation Army for Secret Service Viewed 400k Times
Joe Biden's latest blunder comes among a slew of criticism over his southern border visit.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Jim Jordan's Attempt to Subpoena FBI Branded 'Idiotic' by Legal Expert
The Ohio congressman will reportedly lead a special subcommittee to probe criminal investigations into Donald Trump.
The Fight for Speaker Wasn't About McCarthy or the GOP. It Was About America | Opinion
The 20 members of the House who braved the contempt of their colleagues are now receiving the applause of those who recognize the significance of this moment.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
GOP Preemptively Strikes Down Ethics Probe Into Actions of Four Republicans
New rules voted for by the House mean the Office of Congressional Ethics may not have means to investigate those who defied the Jan. 6 subpoenas.
Ginni Thomas Video Complaining About 'Resistance' to Elections Resurfaces
Thomas told the House January 6 committee that she believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
Jim Jordan Will Face 'Smackdown' in Federal Court, Kirschner Predicts
"This is an eye-popping power grab," the former federal prosecutor said in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday.
Bolsonaro has Biden Over Barrel As Calls Rise for His Expulsion from U.S.
There are "very clear connections" between Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, and between Steve Bannon and Bolsonaro, Representative Joaquin Castro told Newsweek.
Republican Delivers Brutal Reality Check to Her Own Party on Abortion
"What we're doing this week is paying lip service to life," Congresswoman Nancy Mace said as she pushes for her GOP colleagues to pivot on abortion rights.
Biden Slammed for 'Box-Checking' Trip to Southern Border
Biden's visit to El Paso, Texas, didn't appear to quell criticism from Republicans, who were deeply critical of his administration's immigration policies.
Dems defend Biden classified documents handling, call outrage 'Republican hypocrisy'
House Democrats defended the handling of classified documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center six years after then-Vice President Biden left office and called GOP outrage "hypocrisy."
There's Good News on the Anti-Populist Front—No Really! | Opinion
The 2010s were the decade of populism. From 2018-2020, the world's three largest democracies (India, the United States, and Brazil) were each governed by a populist leader, and of approximately 90 democracies around the world, as many as 20 in 2012 and 2013 were led by populists.
