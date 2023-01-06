ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal family 'more like EastEnders' GMB guest says amid Prince Harry accusations

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

The royal family is “more like EastEnders than anything else” a guest on Good Morning has claimed amid Prince Harry ’s latest claims.

Kehinde Andrews, author and professor of Black Studies at Birmingham City University, also suggested the institution “needs to go”.

“Brothers having a fight, it’s more like EastEnders than anything else,” Mr Andrews, who appears in the Netflix series Harry & Meghan, said.

“Really this should just show that this in an institution that should just go. Why are we bothering?”

The Independent

The Independent

