Junior doctors to vote on plans to hold three-day strike in row over pay

By Adam Forrest
 4 days ago

Tens of thousands of junior doctors across England are set to strike for 72 hours in March if a looming ballot on industrial action is successful, their trade union has announced.

The British Medical Association (BMA) warned of three days of further disruption for the NHS if health secretary Steve Barclay continues to refuse to negotiate over pay demands.

It comes ahead of a ballot opening on 9 January, when 45,000 junior doctors in England will be asked whether they want to strike in the row over pay.

The BMA claimed that Mr Barclay was making attempts to find a negotiated settlement impossible by ignoring “all calls and letters” despite the prospect of strike action.

“Pay erosion, exhaustion and despair are forcing junior doctors out of the NHS, pushing waiting lists even higher as patients suffer needlessly,” said Dr Vivek Trivedi and Dr Robert Laurenson, co-chairs of the BMA junior doctors committee.

They added: “The government’s refusal to address fifteen years of pay erosion has given junior doctors no choice but to ballot for industrial action. If the government won’t fight for our health service, then we will.”

The union said successive governments have overseen 15 years of real-term pay cuts for junior doctors, saying it amounted to a “staggering and unjustifiable” 26.1 per cent decline in pay since 2008-09.

But the government has awarded only a 2 per cent pay rise for junior doctors, and Mr Barclay has continued to point to the recommendation of the independent pay review body as a reason to avoid negotiations.

The BMA said it was “particularly galling” to see Rishi Sunak and his ministers refer to the pay review body. “The reality is that the doctors’ pay review body has been constrained by political interference for more than a decade,” said the union’s co-chairs.

The prospect of fresh NHS disruption comes as ambulance staff prepare to walk out on 11 and 23 January, while nurses will strike again for two consecutive days on 18 and 19 January.

The government has vowed to press ahead with plans to introduce new legislation to enforce “minimum safety levels” in the NHS and five other key sectors during industrial action. Health unions reacted with fury to the move, saying it would do nothing to resolve the disputes breaking out across the country.

The Royal College of Nursing, GMB and Unison – leading the walks-outs planned for nurses and ambulance staff later in January – also vowed to opposed “desperate” anti-strike legislation.

The government also urged union leaders to meet for “honest, constructive conversations” about public sector pay settlements for 2023-24, as part of a “reasonable approach” to avoiding prolonged strikes .

But unions bosses said ministers must engage on pay demands for the current year, with the GMB health union accusing the government of trying to “kick the can down the road”.

The BMA and other health bodies have warned of an “exodus” of NHS staff as industrial dispute rumbles on. Four in ten (40 per cent) of junior doctors plan to leave the health service as soon as they can find another role, a survey carried out by the BMA last month found.

Low pay and poor working conditions were the main reasons cited for wanting to leave, with the union warning that the NHS “would not be able to cope” without two-fifths of its junior doctor workforce.

It comes after Mr Barclay appeared to blame high numbers of flu, Covid and Strep A cases for the particular pressures the NHS faced over Christmas – a claim refuted by health leaders who pointed to long-term struggles.

Dr Vishal Sharma, chair of the BMA’s consultants committee, said the government’s refusal to admit that the NHS is in a state crisis was “simply delusional”.

Watch the moment Rishi Sunak refuses to answer whether he uses a private GP amid NHS crisis

Rishi Sunak refused to say whether he uses a private GP three times while insisting the issue is a “distraction from the things that really matter”.The prime minister refused to discuss reports that he uses a private GP, saying: “As a general policy I wouldn’t ever talk about me or my family’s healthcare situation, it’s not really relevant, what’s relevant is the difference I can make to the country.”When asked if he was registered with a private GP, he said: “My dad was a doctor. I grew up in an NHS family.“It’s just a personal choice. I think healthcare is somewhat private.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Budget 2022: Hunt says UK in recession as he announces huge tax risesJeremy Hunt increases energy windfall tax in budgetJeremy Hunt freezes tax allowances and hits 45p rate payers
Experts warn over plans to age-check child asylum seekers with X-rays

A Government plan to X-ray child asylum seekers to check their age could put them at risk of harm from radiation and cause distress, advisers have warned.The scientific advisory committee tasked with considering the Home Office reforms – to assess migrants who have crossed the Channel and are suspected of lying about their age – also told ministers and officials no checks would be able to predict how old someone is with “precision”.Unveiling the proposals last year, then-home secretary Priti Patel said using biological tests would stop grown men “masquerading as children” on their asylum applications.The Home Office previously described...
Boris Johnson says Sadiq Khan 'obsessed' with 'unrealistic targets' for social housing

Boris Johnson has blamed London’s mayor’s “obsession” with “unrealistic targets for social housing” for a lack of developments.Speaking in the Commons, the former prime minister claimed Sadiq Khan has driven house building “off a cliff.”He said it was “tragic” that Mr Khan was “stopping good projects from going ahead” and should focus on brownfield sites instead of “unsuitable” areas.Mr Johnson accused the Labour mayor of depriving Britons of the opportunity to buy or rent private houses.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles as Truss defends her record - liveJohnson was ‘begging people for votes’ in a ‘demeaning’ way, says IDSWelcome, PM Sunak – the last best option to take over from Truss
The Independent

Map shows areas most affected by mortgage hikes as Conservative-held seats ‘hardest hit’

Conservative-held seats in Britain’s commuter belt are set to be hardest hit by the government’s mortgage premium, new figures shows.Data published in the Census last week catalogued the areas with the largest proportion of households that have a mortgage.Now an analysis by the Liberal Democrats, using the Census data, has revealed the top ten constituencies set to face the most severe shocks from rising mortgage costs.The area with the highest proportion of mortgage borrowers is Andrea Leadsom’s seat of South Northamptonshire, with 20,420 (almost 40 per cent) households owning their home with a mortgage or loan.Second is John Redwood’s...
Revealed: Record 50,000 patients a week face 12-hour A&E waits

The number of patients waiting more than 12 hours in A&E for treatment has exceeded 50,000 a week for the first time, The Independent can reveal.Leaked NHS data shows that last month as many as one in eight patients faced a “trolley wait” – the time between attending A&E and being admitted – longer than 12 hours, as the health service comes under ever-greater strain.Last month, The Independent revealed that as many as 500 deaths a week were linked to long delays for emergency treatment in October when more than 30,000 patients a week were waiting 12 hours or...
Conservative MPs express frustration at time limit introduced on stamp duty cut

Pleas for stamp duty cuts to be made permanent have been resisted by the Government, as MPs backed proposals aimed at stimulating the housing market.The Stamp Duty Land Tax (Reduction) Bill cleared the House of Commons after it was given a third reading by 308 votes to 170, majority 138.But frustration was expressed by Conservative MPs about the changes for England and Northern Ireland, initially introduced on September 23 via a temporary motion, being time limited until March 2025 by the Bill.Conservative former minister Sir Christopher Chope said: “This whole stamp duty land tax and stamp duty should be abolished...
Data sharing progress between EU and UK hailed as ‘significant building block’

Progress between the EU and the UK on post-Brexit data sharing has been hailed as a “significant building block” to resolve the ongoing row, according to the deputy Irish premier.Micheal Martin said that while a lot of work remains over the issues, he believes they can be addressed through negotiation between both sides.UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris met European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in London.They reached agreement in the area of data sharing and EU access to British IT systems amid friction over the implementation of the post-Brexit arrangements.Very useful discussion on the Protocol...
