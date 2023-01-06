ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry alleges a physical attack by William in new book Spare – here’s how to pre-order the memoir

By Eva Waite-Taylor and Daisy Lester
 4 days ago

From a physical clash with Prince William to admissions of drug-taking, Prince Harry’s new memoir Spare (£14, Waterstones.com ) is brimming with explosive revelations, according to leaked extracts ahead of its publication.

Hot on the heels of the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan , the Duke of Sussex has been busy forging a media career outside the royal family since leaving the institution in February 2021.

Following months of speculation, publisher Penguin Random House confirmed Harry’s new tell-all book will be released on 10 January 2023, in 16 different languages, plus there’ll be an audiobook read by the prince himself.

Touching on everything from the death of his mother, Princess Diana, to his decision to wear a Nazi costume, Harry’s memoir – which has been ghostwritten by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer – is set to cause a stir in the Royal Family.

In an extract obtained by The Guardian five days ahead of publication, Prince Harry has reportedly claimed his brother Prince William “grabbed” him, ripping his neckace and knocking him “to the floor” during an argument over his marriage to Meghan Markle. According to the report, Harry alleges his brother visited him at his former London residence of Nottingham Cottage in 2019, proceeding to call Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” during an argument about his wife, in a “parrot[ing] of the press narrative.”

In the book, Prince Harry also speaks candidly about his grief and reveals that he drove through the same Paris tunnel where his mother was involved in a car crash that caused her death in 1997. “I got the closure I was pretending to seek. I got it in spades. And now I’d never be able to get rid of it,” he writes. “I’d thought driving the tunnel would bring an end, or brief cessation, to the pain, the decade of unrelenting pain. Instead it brought on the start of Pain, Part Deux.”

In the weeks leading up to the memoir’s publication, a source told The Sunday Times the autobiography is “tough on William in particular” and “even Kate gets a bit of a broadside”. Whereas King Charles “comes out of it better” than expected. However, in a clip released from ITV’s forthcoming interview with Harry, he said the “door is always open” to his family for reconciliation – but “the ball is in their court”.

The title is said to offer a personal insight into Harry’s life and, according to the publisher, it will be “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him”.

Plenty has been written and spoken about Prince Harry’s life – before and throughout his relationship and subsequent marriage to Meghan Markle – so the book serves as an opportunity for him to share his side of the story. If you’re looking to get your hands on the memoir on the day of publication, read on for everything there is to know about the bombshell book, including how you can pre-order it now.

‘Spare’ by Prince Harry, published by Penguin Random House

When will Prince Harry’s memoir be released?

What is Prince Harry’s memoir about?

How to pre-order Prince Harry’s memoir

The Independent

The Independent

