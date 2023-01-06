ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Builders deflated as construction sector shrinks

By Anna Wise
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXOVs_0k5VhOEP00

Activity in the UK’s construction sector fell at the fastest rate since May 2020 last month, ending a brief period of growth for deflated housebuilders, an influential survey has found.

The latest S&P Global/ CIPS construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI), closely watched by the housebuilding sector, scored 48.8 in December, down from 50.4 in November.

Any score below 50 indicates that construction sector output has shrunk, and December’s score marks the first contraction since August.

It also came in broadly in line with the consensus, with analysts at Pantheon Macroeconomics predicting PMI would fall to around 48.5.

Housebuilding saw a notable change of direction, with a mix of higher inflation for raw materials and transportation and the squeeze on affordability rates for mortgages resulting in fewer house sales

Dr John Glen, chief economist at the CIPS

The sector has suffered the knock-on effects of a slowing housing market, with mortgages becoming more expensive for home buyers resulting in fewer house sales, economists said.

Yet construction firms continue to face higher inflation, pushing up the cost of raw materials and transportation, and the looming threat of a recession.

As a result, builders are feeling downbeat about the future of their businesses, the survey revealed.

December saw confidence among businesses in the outlook for the year drop into negative territory for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and for only the sixth time on record.

Dr John Glen , chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), said: “The construction sector was stuck in the mud in December with the steepest fall in activity since the beginning of the pandemic in May 2020 and a similarly fast drop in pipelines of new work.

Housebuilding saw a notable change of direction, with a mix of higher inflation for raw materials and transportation and the squeeze on affordability rates for mortgages resulting in fewer house sales.”

The commercial sector marked a “bright spot” in the survey, with activity growing fractionally, with a score of 50.3.

But it was offset by contractions across the residential and civil engineering sectors in December.

The construction sector managed to keep its head above water through the autumn, but now is being dragged down by the recession in the wider economy and the surge in borrowing costs faced by households and businesses

Samuel Tombs, Pantheon Macroeconomics

Dr Glen added: “Civil engineering, responsible for larger projects, continued to be the weakest performer again, with a sixth month in the doldrums as uncertainty about the UK economy reared its ugly head again and customers hesitated.”

Furthermore, the survey suggests that builders are reining back on recruitment amid a hesitancy to spend too much when the future of the economy is uncertain.

Employment fell below a score of 50 for the first time since January 2021, with weak sales meaning that vacancies are often not being filled, the survey indicated.

Dr Glen said: “Builders are fast running out of the resilient spirit maintained over the last couple of years as the blocks to success piled up and the winter of discontent with high inflation, strikes and shortages continues.”

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The construction sector managed to keep its head above water through the autumn, but now is being dragged down by the recession in the wider economy and the surge in borrowing costs faced by households and businesses.”

But he pointed out that a drop in activity in December may have been partially driven by some builders “downing tools” during the week of heavy snow across parts of the UK.

Comments / 3

Related
constructiontechnology.media

US construction pay growth outstrips rest of private sector

Strong demand for construction workers in the US has led to pay growth outstripping the rest of the private sector. Average hourly earnings for workers in production and non-supervisory roles increased to US$33.15 last month. That represented a jump of 6.1% on December 2021, according to analysis by the Association of General Contractors (AGC).
Sourcing Journal

Retail Facing ‘Exceptionally Tight’ Jobs Market

Retail still has a job-growth problem. December’s 223,000 new U.S. jobs outpaced estimates and drove the unemployment rate down to 3.5 percent, though the retail trade sector was essentially unchanged. “Employment in retail trade changed little in December,” according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday, noting a 9,000-job gain. The last time the sector improved was when August recorded 44,000 new. BLS said job growth in retail trade averaged 16,000 per month last year, less than half the average growth of 35,000 per month in 2021. “We estimate retail was supported by hiring pushed from...
The Independent

Robert Walters warns over profits as global jobs market slows

Recruiter Robert Walters has warned that profits will just miss expectations amid a “difficult” global jobs market due to mounting economic gloom.The group said that while group net fee income continued to rise – up 8% to £105.3 million in the final three months of 2022 on a constant currency basis – growth slowed sharply compared with previous quarters.Group gross profit had surged by 18% in the third quarter.Robert Walters said group net fee income still lifted 20% over the full year, putting profits on track to hit a record, but that the result would be slightly below market expectations...
accesslifthandlers.com

U.S. construction spending surprises with November rebound

U.S. construction spending unexpectedly rebounded in November, lifted by gains in nonresidential structures, but single-family homebuilding continues to be hammered by higher mortgage rates. The Commerce Department said the seasonally adjusted annual rate of construction spending edged up 0.2% in November after slipping 0.2% in October. Economists polled by Reuters...
Money

5 Expert Predictions for the Housing Market in 2023

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The last three years have been a whirlwind with the housing market going from scorching hot to icy cold in what seems like the blink of an eye. So what does the housing market have in store for us next year?
msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Jan. 9, 2023: Major Rate Decreases

While a closely followed mortgage rate trended down, rates in general were varied over the last seven days. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates made gains, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages sank. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage climbed. Mortgage rates increased dramatically in 2022, as the Federal Reserve...
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy