ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Scientists discover whole new layer of brain tissue that may help ward off infections

By Vishwam Sankaran
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PrwcH_0k5VhNLg00

Scientists have discovered a while new layer of tissues in the brain that acts as a protective barrier and also as a platform from which immune cells monitor the brain for infection and inflammation .

The research, published in the journal Science on Thursday, assessed membranes that encase the brain and keep it bathed in CSF – a colourless body fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord, cushioning them from sudden impact or injury.

Until now, research has shown that there are three layers of membranes known as meninges that protect the brain and spinal cord – the dura, arachnoid and pia matter.

In the new study, scientists, including those from the University of Rochester Medical Center in the US, further divided the space below the arachnoid layer.

This sub-arachnoid space is further separated into two compartments by the newly described layer SLYM – Subarachnoidal Lymphatic-like Membrane.

The SLYM, researchers say, is a type of membrane called mesothelium and is known to line other organs in the body, including the lungs and heart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NwE8W_0k5VhNLg00

It is very thin and delicate, consisting of only one or a few cells in thickness, according to the study, and this type of membrane has been shown in previous studies to typically surround and protect organs and harbour immune cells.

Researchers suspect this layer could also be important to the brain’s defenses, and may influence the delivery of drugs to the brain.

The SLYM appears to host its own population of immune cells that use membrane for surveillance at the surface of the brain, allowing them to scan passing brain fluid for signs of infection.

The findings, according to the scientists, suggest that abnormalities in SLYM function might trigger or worsen diseases such as multiple sclerosis, central nervous system infections and Alzheimer’s.

SLYM is also a host for a large population of special cells, whose number increases in response to inflammation and ageing.

“So this layer represents an innate immune niche ideally positioned to surveil the cerebrospinal fluid,” scientists wrote in the study.

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists confirm that life flashes before your eyes upon death

All the important moments seen in a split second right before deathPhoto byImage by Juraj Varga from Pixabay. Historical literature from different departments has described an interesting experience where all have their life flash before their eyes in a second just before they take their last breath. To be more precise, it is not their whole life, but the most important moments in their life which usually represent happiness and positive emotions that they see before death.
Living Smart

According to the study, sleep hyperhidrosis could raise stroke risk by 70%

Heart disease has been a public health emergency for decades, and despite continuous medical advances, the situation seems unchanged. Many of the causes of this disease, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are well understood. However, the involvement of other conditions like night sweats is slightly more ambiguous.
studyfinds.org

Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory

NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
shefinds

The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!

If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
PennLive.com

Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant

If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
Living Smart

Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
CNET

A Coyote Unexpectedly Killed a Human in 2009. Scientists Now Know Why

In 2009, 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell was attacked by a pack of coyotes while on a hike at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Canada. She was just about to start the popular Skyline Trail when climbers in the area saw the animals close- in, unprovoked. Onlookers called...
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
DOPE Quick Reads

Older adults are 40% more likely to get heart disease & cancer if they sleep less than 5 hours a night, says new study

Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine whether sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study expressly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over a 25-year period. [i]
MedicalXpress

Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%

Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy