David-Mario Lazar: Woman charged with murder of five-year-old who died from stab wound

By Matthew Cooper
 4 days ago

A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy who died while in her care last January.

Elena Anghel appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday and remains in a secure mental health facility pending her trial, which is set for June this year, police said.

Anghel, aged 50 and from Coventry , was detained under the Mental Health Act after David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, on January 25 2022.

West Midlands Police said David-Mario’s family have been informed of the latest development and officers’ thoughts remain with them.

In a statement issued two days after the fatal incident, David-Mario’s parents, Cristina and Dorinel, said: “Our son, he was the most beautiful child in the world.

“He was a very happy boy. He is all of our hearts, all our love and is everything to both of us.”

After his death, people flooded social media with messages of condolence and tributes.

One person wrote on Facebook: “What a sad loss of a beautiful young boy. My sincere condolences to his mummy and daddy.”

Another said: “David-Mario a beautiful child, with his whole life ahead of him taken far too soon xx Bless you little man, fly high and please know the people of Cov are heartbroken xx.”

“What a waste of a young person’s life. Condolences to the parents,” added someone else.

Another posted: “R.I.P Mario.. You deserved better than this world, rest easy with the angels.”

Many of the messages of condolence shared heartbreak for David-Mario’s parents.

One person said: “Sleep tight beautiful love n thoughts are with your mummy n daddy xx.”

Another said: “Fly high beautiful boy. Heartbreaking for family & friends.”

“Beautiful little boy. May he rest in peace and safety. So sorry for his mummy and daddy xxx,” said someone else.”

