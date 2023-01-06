ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd sign Jack Butland on loan from Crystal Palace

By Richard Jolly
 4 days ago

Manchester United have signed goalkeeper Jack Butland on loan from Crystal Palace for the rest of the season.

The former England international, who has not played for Palace this season, will provide cover for David de Gea after Newcastle recalled Martin Dubravka from his loan spell at Old Trafford.

Manager Erik ten Hag, who can also call upon Tom Heaton, had said he wanted to have three goalkeepers in his squad and moved swiftly to make Butland his first signing of the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old said: “This is an amazing club and one that I am now proud to represent. I’m really looking forward to working with an unbelievable goalkeeping group, supporting each other every day to create the best training and playing environment for the team.

“I’ve played against David de Gea and represented England alongside Tom Heaton; they are top-class keepers, and I am relishing the opportunity to compete alongside and support them as teammates.

“There is a lot that this group can achieve this season and I’m excited to play my part in helping everyone to reach these ambitions.”

