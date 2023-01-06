ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Baby elephant rescued from water trough in Kenya after becoming trapped

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jx1ef_0k5VhIw300

A baby elephant was rescued from a water trough in Kenya after it was found trapped and struggling to get out.

Footage shared by the Kenya Wildlife Service shows a group of rangers working to free the animal and they were able to pull the calf out of the water before it became exhausted.

A helicopter was deployed to help those on the ground after the baby’s mother made the rescue more difficult, but a second video shows the two elephants walking away together.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Rescuers in Vietnam race to free 10-year-old boy trapped deep inside narrow shaft

Rescuers in Vietnam on Monday were trying to save a 10-year-old trapped inside a narrow open shaft of concrete pile at a construction site two days ago on New Year's Eve.Ly Hao Nam, along with his friends, was searching for scrap metal at a bridge construction site in the Mekong delta province when he fell into the pile on Saturday morning. He was heard crying for support shortly after the accident but rescuers on Monday said they received no response from him as they lowered a camera down to try to locate his position.Rescuers have pumped oxygen into the...
Outsider.com

Elephant Suffers Horrific Death Crossing Poachers’ Trap

To protect the endangered elephants that roam the grasslands and forests of India, wildlife officials keep tabs on as many as they can. And it’s because of this close monitoring that officials knew something was wrong. One of the gentle giants they observed exploring the forest every day had suddenly disappeared. Officials launched a search for the missing elephant, but their worst fears would soon be realized – it had suffered a horrific death among the trees.
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
The Independent

Woman stranded 2,000 miles from home after being ‘kicked off flight due to nut allergy’

A British woman has accused Turkish Airlines of stranding her 2,000 miles from home after kicking her off a flight due to her nut allergy.Hanna Olsen, a jewellery designer from London, says she was flying from Manchester to Cape Town with Turkey’s flag carrier, with a connection in Istanbul, when the incident happened.Despite having no problems on the first leg of her trip, Ms Olsen says that when she reached Istanbul and boarded her second flight to South Africa, an issue arose when she asked flight attendants about the food they would be serving.“I asked for an ingredients list for...
New York Post

Teen impaled by javelin in freak accident at school

It looks like he got the point. A teen in India miraculously survived after a javelin was thrown through his neck during a freak track and field accident, as seen in a video of his impromptu piercing. The freak accident occurred on Dec. 17 while Sadanand Meher, 14, was playing sports at the Agalpur High School in Odisha, India, Jam Press reported. Disaster struck after a student threw the sporting spear that ended up piercing the boy’s neck, going in one end and out the other. Accompanying footage shows the boy being escorted out of the back of an ambulance by...
New York Post

Merciless monkeys beat, attempt to drown rat for stealing food: video

No mousetrap? No problem. Footage was released of the horrific moment vengeful monkeys beat and attempted to drown a thieving rat for stealing their food at a zoo in China. Video of their medieval justice-serving method is currently going viral online. “I guess they were not impressed at the rat stealing their food,” the anonymous videographer told Asia Wire of the incident, captured at an undisclosed wild-animal park in Quzhou, in the Zhejiang province. The wild footage starts off innocuously enough, with rats running back and forth between the monkeys’ food box and the rocks in the enclosure. Things take a turn...
Ingram Atkinson

Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised

It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
The Independent

‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
324K+
Post
521M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy