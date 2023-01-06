Three is the magic number for ‘Star Wars’ stans arguing over which trilogy had the best trio

Well, here’s a situation to sort the optimists out there from the pessimists. On the one hand, the hype train for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has well and truly pulled out of the station. Not only do we have the brand-new trailer, but the incoming threequel is already teasing its ties to the return of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in 2024’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. On the other hand, 2023 could be a lot leaner for Marvel content than we anticipated as the studio’s Disney Plus plans may be hit by massive delays.

