NEWSBTC
Non Gamstop Casinos UK – Compare Casinos Not Registered on Gamstop
British players are naturally attracted to Non GamStop Casino websites as they want more freedom when wagering online. These gaming platforms give a range of games, payment methods and bonuses that can’t be found elsewhere – enabling gamers to make informed decisions about where to gamble. This is the main reason why British gamblers lean towards these new non-GamStop casino sites for their recreational needs.
NEWSBTC
Games not on Gamstop – Best Non Gamstop Slots
Players looking for a reliable gambling site with an impressive collection of exciting casino games can register at one of the best non Gamstop Gaming sites. These platforms work with leading software providers to offer top-quality games, including roulette, blackjack, slots, poker, etc. In addition, they don’t partner with Gamstop scheme, making them a perfect choice for self-restricted players looking for an excellent alternative to UKGC-licensed gambling sites.
NEWSBTC
Top 5 Crypto To Watch As CPI Data Is Released This Week
The crypto market has been very bullish in the past week as the turn of the year sparked positive investor sentiment for the industry, especially to our top 5 crypto to watch this week. Since January 1st, the total market cap of crypto rose by 8.25% which shows a complete...
NEWSBTC
Shibarium Developers Say Each On-Chain Transaction Will Burn SHIB Tokens
Shibarium is one of the most anticipated projects, mainly in the Shiba Inu community; most SHIB community members are eager for the launch as it could be enough of a catalyst to pump their SHIB bags. Latest on the news about the layer two blockchain scaling solution, the developers announced...
NEWSBTC
Etalon (ETAL) Will Be Listed on LBank Exchange This April
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 4, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Etalon (ETAL) in April 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ETAL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading this April. Connecting the online and offline world with the crypto...
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List Luxurion (LXRN) on January 9, 2023
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 6, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Luxurion (LXRN) on January 9, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LXRN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on January 9, 2023. As a next-generation...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws $34.7M In SHIB From Binance
Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has withdrawn $34.7 million in SHIB from Binance, a sign that could be bullish for the price of the meme coin. Shiba Inu Whale Transfers Out 4,000,000,000,000 SHIB From Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a massive Shiba...
NEWSBTC
Why Are Liquid Staking Cryptocurrencies Seeing Double-Digit Gains?
Over the last week, liquid staking cryptocurrencies have been seeing a significant upside. All of these tokens have successfully moved into the green territory, recording double-digit gains for their holders. Although these digital assets seem to be following the general crypto market uptrend, there is another factor pushing up their prices.
NEWSBTC
Consola.finance Launches Automated Finance & Accounting Platform for Web3 Firms
Finance has announced the release of its finance and accounting platform with an unparalleled infrastructure for on-chain data, completely revamping how web3 firms approach crypto finance management. The launch follows after identifying the lack of comprehensive accounting tools to record all transactions, wallet balances, and other on-chain operations. Vienna, Austria,...
NEWSBTC
Is The Bitcoin Bottom In Yet? Here’s What aSOPR Metric Suggests
A quant has explained using past trends of the Bitcoin adjusted Spent Output Profit Ratio (aSOPR) whether the current cycle has yet met all the bottom conditions. As an analyst in a CryptoQuant post explained, the aSOPR EMAs are looking to form a golden cross soon. The “Spent Output Profit Ratio” (SOPR) indicates whether the average Bitcoin investor is selling at a profit or at a loss right now.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Reaches New Three-Week High Above $1,300, But Will Rally Last?
Ethereum, just like bitcoin, saw a relief rally that pushed its price to a new three-week high. The digital asset is now trading above $1,300 for the first time since mid-December 2021, and so far, has been able to hold its gains in the market. However, not everyone is betting on the continued growth of the cryptocurrency, which could end up being a deterrent to further upside for the digital asset.
NEWSBTC
GolCoin (GOLC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 25, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed GolCoin (GOLC) on October 25, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GOLC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Created to be more than just a cryptocurrency, GolCoin (GOLC)...
NEWSBTC
Minima Public Presale Launches February 2023
London, 10 January 2023 — Minima, the world’s most decentralized blockchain, announced today that it will launch its Public Presale during February 2023. The Presale will take place over several tranches, with the first tranche being exclusively open to existing Incentive Program node runners on 14 February. The...
NEWSBTC
Chiliz Serves Up 16% Weekly Gains, Becomes Most Traded Token Among ETH Whales
Chiliz (CHZ) started off 2023 by putting together a 20% increase in its value during the first five days of the year. This strengthened the hopes of the holders of the crypto that it might have a strong bullish rally this year as opposed to the consistent downtrend it had experienced over the last two months.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) Is Now 4th Most Popular Cryptocurrency On BitPay
Dogecoin, a dog-themed meme crypto that appears to enjoy strong ties with tech billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk, appears to be struggling to gain enough ground for a major upward swing. After peaking at $0.0749 on January 5, DOGE fell victim to a price retracement that pulled it all...
NEWSBTC
Solana Moves On From FTX Calamity, Sparkles 46% In Last 7 Days
Solana (SOL) has been included in the top cryptocurrencies to watch out for this week of finance and crypto-focused site Investopedia. This no longer comes as a surprise considering that at one point during the last seven days, the digital asset, which was pulled all the way down to $9 towards the end of December, managed to increase its value by 46%.
NEWSBTC
Ripple (XRP) Related Flare Network Token Airdrop: FLR dumps by 71%
In late 2020, the Flare Network attracted a lot of attention in the Ripple (XRP) community. The creators wanted to open up the DeFi space for Ripple and announced an airdrop of Flare (FLR) tokens for all XRP holders. However, holders of XRP had to be patient for a long...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot (DOT), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), and Solana (SOL) – Three Must-Have Tokens For 2023
Both Polkadot (DOT) and Solana (SOL) are down over 90% from their all-time highs, making them perfect ‘’discount’’ buys right now as they could be easy x20s going into 2023. On the other hand, we have newcomer Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), still in the third stage of its pre-sale event, that managed to skyrocket over 800% in a matter of weeks of which analysts now predict its token will surge by as much as 6,000% to $0.24 per coin going into 2023.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Balloons To Nearly 30% In Last 7 Days
Ethereum Classic (ETC), a decentralized, open-source and blockchain-based cryptocurrency, might soon lose its current momentum that allowed it to become one of the top performing crypto assets for the past week. A quick review at some data points for the digital asset reveals that it is currently trading at an...
