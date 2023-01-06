Read full article on original website
Related
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Work to open temporary North Platte's Centennial Park ice rink goes on (copy)
Chuck Roberts of North Platte's Roberts & Sons Plumbing drained glycol Monday afternoon from the plastic piping underneath the temporary seasonal ice rink expected to open soon in Centennial Park. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. NPIce...
Jacobson: Let western Nebraska build gambling ‘racinos’ sooner
Western Nebraskans ought to be able to start gambling “racinos” now since the state’s existing horse-racing tracks are being allowed to proceed, said state Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte. Jacobson Monday introduced Legislative Bill 148, which would overrule lawmakers’ 2022 decision to delay new horse track-casino...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for January 10
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph.
McCook man dies in head-on crash on U.S. Highway 83 Saturday
A 33-year-old McCook man died in a head-on crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. Highway 83 near Wellfleet, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on its Facebook page Sunday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
Lincoln County commissioners approve salaries for department heads
The Lincoln County commissioners voted 3-2 Monday to raise the highway superintendent’s salary from $72,000 to $92,000. Commissioners Joe Hewgley and Kent Weems voted against the proposal, saying it was too big a jump all at once. Chairman Chris Bruns said the personnel committee looked at salaries in similar-sized...
Rebel Sjeklocha receives Miss Rodeo Nebraska crown
Rebel Sjeklocha received her crown from Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 Bailey Lehr at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 gala on Saturday evening at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. Sjeklocha won the Miss Rodeo Nebraska pageant in June during the Nebraskaland Days celebration and will be competing for Miss Rodeo America 2024 in December.
Anti-Japanese feeling inspired 102-year-old state law, historian writes
Stephen Kay’s research into western Nebraska’s Japanese-American community led him to a 102-year-old state law from an earlier period of national controversy over immigration. Lincoln County residents and lawmakers were on both sides of debates leading to the 1921 Legislature’s passage of the Alien Land Law, Kay wrote...
Birth announcements, Jan. 7
Maria Galvan and Timothy Scott III of North Platte are the parents of a daughter, Galena Jalen, born Jan. 1, 2023, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Sean and Tayler May of Wauneta are the parents of a daughter, Francesca Lane, born Dec. 30, 2022, weighing 6 pounds, 4 ounces. Grandparents are Jim and Mary May of Wallace and Chad and Sunni Nordhausen of Wauneta.
Coin toss determines North Platte Public Schools board president
Angela Blaesi was elected North Platte School Board president after 10 votes and coin toss tiebreaker. Nominees Blaesi and Matt Pederson tied in all 10 votes 3-3 at the board’s January meeting Monday at McKinley Education Center. District policy requires a coin toss to determine election of officers after...
North Platte speech team finishes third at Lexington
The North Platte High School varsity speech team finished third at the Lexington speech meet on Saturday. The novice team took first place in its division and overall the Bulldogs had 27 medalists including four championships and two silver medalists. Joseph Roeder, senior officer, led the way with a gold...
North Platte boys cruise to win over Kearney Catholic
River Johnston scored 20 points and made five 3s as the North Platte boys basketball team cruised to a 67-37 win over Kearney Catholic on Saturday in North Platte. “We extended the pressure a little bit today, which I thought we could take advantage of, and I think that got us going a little bit,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “It certainly helps when the ball goes through the hoop, but I was very impressed with how we played defense today, and I thought we, for the most part, tried to take them out of things that they do well and make them a little uncomfortable.”
School board to elect officers on Monday
The North Platte Public School Board of Education begins a new year with two new members. Emily Garrick and Cynthia O’Connor join the board after winning their respective districts in the November election. They will be installed at the beginning of Monday’s regular meeting. The meeting begins at...
Jury trial date set for Hershey man accused of abducting ex-girlfriend at gunpoint
The case against a 46-year-old Hershey man, who is accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and releasing her hours later, is set for a jury trial. Robert D. Smith, who is charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor in the case, appeared by video during a short hearing in Lincoln County District Court on Monday in which the March 14 trial start was set.
Catholic schools students hope to raise $10,000
North Platte Catholic School students raised over $12,000 last year to replace textbooks and school supplies that were destroyed in a fire. This year, the students have set a new goal of $10,000 for another project for the same orphanage. The group set a goal of $3,500 last year for the project after a fire destroyed a boarding house for orphans in western Kenya.
