River Johnston scored 20 points and made five 3s as the North Platte boys basketball team cruised to a 67-37 win over Kearney Catholic on Saturday in North Platte. “We extended the pressure a little bit today, which I thought we could take advantage of, and I think that got us going a little bit,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “It certainly helps when the ball goes through the hoop, but I was very impressed with how we played defense today, and I thought we, for the most part, tried to take them out of things that they do well and make them a little uncomfortable.”

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO