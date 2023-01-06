Read full article on original website
UTSA opens downtown data science school, announces new partnership with Census Bureau
The opening on Monday of a new university facility aimed at collaboration and data science in downtown San Antonio coincided with an announcement that it will be the first in the nation to partner with a federal agency on the use of data in diverse communities. Officials with the University...
San Antonio City officials owe the public more accountability on major bond projects
New Year’s memo to Mayor Ron Nirenberg, City Council and City Manager Erik Walsh: You have to do better by citizens and local businesses in 2023. Readers frustrated and detoured daily by the city’s multiple major capital projects underway for so long in the urban core are not alone. Several city employees, who have spoken to me on the condition they won’t be named, say misgivings about the status of some 2017 bond projects is a problem inside City Hall.
St. Mary’s University gets $5.5M federal boost for under-construction Innovation Center
St. Mary’s University, the 170-year-old Catholic liberal arts college on the city’s West Side, announced Thursday it will receive $5.5 million in federal funding to help complete its Blank Sheppard Innovation Center. Construction on the three-story center, which broke ground in October last year, is expected to be...
As 88th Legislature convenes, Bexar County and San Antonio have lengthy agendas
As state lawmakers head to Austin on Tuesday, Bexar County and City of San Antonio officials have laid out their goals for what they want — and more importantly don’t want — out of the 88th Legislature. “Texas cities traditionally play defense during the legislative session,” said...
‘Spirited’ summit highlights Texas cocktail scene
Hosted by nonprofit Culinaria, the inaugural Third Coast Cocktail Summit features regionally inspired cocktail-centric seminars, dinners, neighborhood pop-ups and parties at the Drury Plaza Hotel downtown and at an array of San Antonio bars and restaurants from Jan. 10-14. “Our goal is to highlight the spirits and mixes that define...
Where I Live: Dignowity Hill
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Weather and airline troubles stifle airport’s upward passenger count trajectory
At San Antonio International Airport and across the nation, the recent holiday travel season looked promising — until it wasn’t. With a record number of passengers taking to the air, it appeared the gift of recovery would be delivered to the industry after two years of suppressed travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hispanic chamber veteran returns to San Antonio to boost minority-owned businesses
U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce executive C. LeRoy Cavazos-Reyna is returning to San Antonio with a new business venture that first sprouted at the chamber. Cavazos-Reyna, who spent five years at the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce before heading to Washington D.C., has launched a consulting firm that will focus on minority-owned small businesses in San Antonio.
Fresh off local wins, San Antonio’s Hispanic Chamber sets sights on the Texas Legislature
Huddled in the City Hall meeting room last June, members of the Small Business Advisory Commission (SBAC) made impassioned pleas to defend their work to the City Council’s Economic and Workforce Development Committee. After months of work crafting a plan for the city to spend $31 million helping small...
Nelson Wolff joins St. Mary’s University, his alma mater, as professor
Recently retired Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff will lecture undergraduate, graduate and law classes at St. Mary’s University as a University Distinguished Service Professor, the school announced Friday. Wolff will lead civic engagement discussions and hold public conversations for students as well as community members about “finding common ground...
San Antonio elections are in May. Here’s what you need to know about running for City Council.
San Antonio will vote to elect 10 City Council members and a mayor on May 6. No current officeholders are subject to term limits and, so far, no incumbent has announced plans to retire. Still, it’s unusual for sitting council members to run unopposed, and San Antonio’s requirements to run...
Landry’s to partner with city on multimillion-dollar repairs to Tower of the Americas
Restaurant operator Landry’s will partner with the City of San Antonio in making millions of dollars worth of critical repairs to the Tower of the Americas, a city spokeswoman said Friday. The announcement comes just a week before contractor bids were due in response to a request for proposals...
San Antonio obstetrician: Abortion ban complicates high-risk pregnancy care
For doctors who work with high-risk pregnancies, Texas’ abortion ban has added an extra layer of pressure and paperwork when making life-or-death decisions. After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, Texas’ trigger law banned nearly all abortions starting on Aug. 25 and added criminal charges for doctors, who could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000 for an illegal abortion.
Blayne Tucker leaves a legacy of music advocacy and devotion to family
San Antonio has lost one of its fiercest music advocates. Blayne Scott Tucker died suddenly on Friday, Dec. 30, at age 42 while with friends. The cause of death is unknown. Tucker’s mother, Camille Gray, said Emergency Medical Services responders attended to him quickly but were unable to revive him.
Reader’s choice: 2022’s top stories
As the United States entered its second year of the coronavirus pandemic, a weary public, including San Antonio readers, looked to distance itself from the topic. While three COVID-related stories were among 2021’s top 10 stories list, none appeared among 2022’s final tally. Instead, San Antonio Report readers were drawn to stories about government and politics, the migrant crisis and San Antonio’s favorite coach.
Martinez Fischer: ‘Hopefully San Antonio’s priorities will become our state’s priorities’
Once able to boast one of the most powerful lawmakers in the state — former Republican House Speaker Joe Straus — San Antonio’s 10-member House delegation held just a single committee chair in the 2021 legislative session. When those lawmakers return to Austin in January they’ll still...
FCC’s new broadband map may overestimate internet availability in San Antonio
A new national broadband map that will be used to allocate federal money to states for future high-speed internet projects overestimates the availability of broadband internet service in San Antonio, local officials say. And the timeframe to correct the map — the deadline is Jan. 13 — means the city...
‘Going to give it my all’: Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai ushers in new era
Former state District Judge Peter Sakai was sworn into his new role as Bexar County judge on Sunday, marking the county’s first change in leadership in more than two decades. Roughly 300 family members, friends and colleagues packed both the first and second-floor galleries of the Double Height Courtroom...
Bar where Perry allegedly consumed 14 drinks received TABC warnings in past
The bar where Clayton Perry allegedly downed 14 alcoholic drinks in four hours has received two warnings from the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission in the past, but neither resulted in charges or violations, a spokesman for the agency said Monday. Because of that, if the Evil Olive Elixir Lounge...
San Antonio welcomes 2023 with a bang
Tens of thousands of attendees rang in the new year downtown for the Celebrate SA New Year’s Eve countdown. Fireworks exploded over downtown San Antonio and the surrounding neighborhoods to mark the start of 2023.
