Ripple (XRP) Related Flare Network Token Airdrop: FLR dumps by 71%
In late 2020, the Flare Network attracted a lot of attention in the Ripple (XRP) community. The creators wanted to open up the DeFi space for Ripple and announced an airdrop of Flare (FLR) tokens for all XRP holders. However, holders of XRP had to be patient for a long...
Bitcoin Price Breaks Key Barrier And Aims Fresh Rally To $18K
Bitcoin price gained pace and cleared the $17,000 resistance. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise towards the $18,000 resistance. Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $16,800 and $17,000 resistance levels. The price is trading above $16,800 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a major...
This Week In Bitcoin And Crypto: Key Dates To Watch
As the new week begins, the Bitcoin and crypto market is seeing a bounce that could provide new momentum. The Bitcoin price has managed to break above the resistance area of around $17,000 for the first time in three weeks and was trading at $17,226 (+1.6%) as of press time. Ethereum is up 3.6% over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1,309.
Binance Coin (BNB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Are Overhyped While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Undervalued…
Hype and noise. That’s all Binance Coin (BNB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) are right now. Binance Coin (BNB) has been around for a while, gaining traction in the crypto world as it flirts with exchange battles. Similarly, Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen explosive growth due to mainstream attention and celebrity endorsements.
Rate That Crypto (RTC) Has Ambitions to Break into The Top 30 Like Litecoin (LTC), and Binance Coin (BNB)
Any crypto project’s growth is possible through connecting potential community members and the project. With the huge interest from investors in the ongoing presales, Rate That Crypto (RTC) must be doing something right. When viewing the Rate That Crypto (RTC) mission statement, you will first notice how clear Rate...
Games not on Gamstop – Best Non Gamstop Slots
Players looking for a reliable gambling site with an impressive collection of exciting casino games can register at one of the best non Gamstop Gaming sites. These platforms work with leading software providers to offer top-quality games, including roulette, blackjack, slots, poker, etc. In addition, they don’t partner with Gamstop scheme, making them a perfect choice for self-restricted players looking for an excellent alternative to UKGC-licensed gambling sites.
Quant (QNT) Records Biggest Whale Transactions In 16 Months
According to a report by Santiment, Quant (QNT) has just recorded its largest amount of whale transactions in 16 months. The on-chain analytics platform noted that 187 QNT transactions were executed today, culminating in a value of over $100,000, the highest the Quant Network has recorded since September 2021. Quant...
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Surges To New Heights While Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) Struggles To Keep Up!
Breaking news in the crypto world is that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) has been making huge strides of progress lately, far outpacing Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL). While Ripple (XRP) and Solana (SOL) have tried to keep up with the frenzied growth of SNW, their efforts have not been enough, as Snowfall Protocol’s (SNW) market capitalization has grown exponentially.
Ethereum Reaches New Three-Week High Above $1,300, But Will Rally Last?
Ethereum, just like bitcoin, saw a relief rally that pushed its price to a new three-week high. The digital asset is now trading above $1,300 for the first time since mid-December 2021, and so far, has been able to hold its gains in the market. However, not everyone is betting on the continued growth of the cryptocurrency, which could end up being a deterrent to further upside for the digital asset.
Bitcoin Price Struggles Above $17K, Why BTC Is Still In Bullish Zone
Bitcoin price extended its rise and traded towards $17,400. BTC is correcting gains, but it remains well supported near the $17,000 zone. Bitcoin extended its increase above the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance levels. The price is trading above $17,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key...
Is The Bitcoin Bottom In Yet? Here’s What aSOPR Metric Suggests
A quant has explained using past trends of the Bitcoin adjusted Spent Output Profit Ratio (aSOPR) whether the current cycle has yet met all the bottom conditions. As an analyst in a CryptoQuant post explained, the aSOPR EMAs are looking to form a golden cross soon. The “Spent Output Profit Ratio” (SOPR) indicates whether the average Bitcoin investor is selling at a profit or at a loss right now.
Solana Moves On From FTX Calamity, Sparkles 46% In Last 7 Days
Solana (SOL) has been included in the top cryptocurrencies to watch out for this week of finance and crypto-focused site Investopedia. This no longer comes as a surprise considering that at one point during the last seven days, the digital asset, which was pulled all the way down to $9 towards the end of December, managed to increase its value by 46%.
Ethereum 1-Month Realized Volatility Drops To Rare Level Seen Only Thrice In History
On-chain data shows that Ethereum realized volatility has now declined to rare levels observed only three times before in history. Ethereum 1-Month Realized Volatility Has Plummeted To Just 39.8%. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the month of December 2022 was historically quiet for both Ethereum and...
Chiliz Serves Up 16% Weekly Gains, Becomes Most Traded Token Among ETH Whales
Chiliz (CHZ) started off 2023 by putting together a 20% increase in its value during the first five days of the year. This strengthened the hopes of the holders of the crypto that it might have a strong bullish rally this year as opposed to the consistent downtrend it had experienced over the last two months.
Shibarium Developers Say Each On-Chain Transaction Will Burn SHIB Tokens
Shibarium is one of the most anticipated projects, mainly in the Shiba Inu community; most SHIB community members are eager for the launch as it could be enough of a catalyst to pump their SHIB bags. Latest on the news about the layer two blockchain scaling solution, the developers announced...
IMX Spikes 10% In Last 24 Hours – Will It Start The Week Strong?
IMX (ImmutableX) has been on a roll lately, being one of the few altcoins to have significant gains in the past month or so. According to tracking by CoinGecko, IMX was up 10% in the daily timeframe with its biggest gain at the weekly timescale at nearly 19%. IMX: What...
BNB Price Gearing For Another Lift-Off to $300: Rally Isn’t Over Yet
BNB price (Binance coin) found support near $240 against the US Dollar. BNB rallied above $260 and might aim more upsides towards the $300 level. Binance coin price started a recovery wave from the $240 support against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $265 and the 100...
Consola.finance Launches Automated Finance & Accounting Platform for Web3 Firms
Finance has announced the release of its finance and accounting platform with an unparalleled infrastructure for on-chain data, completely revamping how web3 firms approach crypto finance management. The launch follows after identifying the lack of comprehensive accounting tools to record all transactions, wallet balances, and other on-chain operations. Vienna, Austria,...
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Rallies 20% and Prints Bullish Breakout
Solana rallied over 20% and surpassed $15 against the US Dollar. SOL price is showing positive signs and might rise further above the $16.80 resistance. Sol price started a fresh increase above the $12 and $15 levels against the US Dollar. The price is now trading above $15 and the...
Shiba Inu Bullish Signal: Whale Withdraws $34.7M In SHIB From Binance
Data shows a Shiba Inu whale has withdrawn $34.7 million in SHIB from Binance, a sign that could be bullish for the price of the meme coin. Shiba Inu Whale Transfers Out 4,000,000,000,000 SHIB From Binance. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, a massive Shiba...
