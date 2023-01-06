Ethereum, just like bitcoin, saw a relief rally that pushed its price to a new three-week high. The digital asset is now trading above $1,300 for the first time since mid-December 2021, and so far, has been able to hold its gains in the market. However, not everyone is betting on the continued growth of the cryptocurrency, which could end up being a deterrent to further upside for the digital asset.

19 HOURS AGO