Not every horror fan answered when an acclaimed supernatural chiller came calling

As M3GAN releases to theaters all over the world, 2023 is well on its way to filling 2022’s enormous horror shoes. But, considering it will be contending with the likes of Nope, The Menu, Bodies Bodies Bodies, X, and Pearl, among others, this year will definitely have its work cut out for it.
Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
The 10 best Meghan Markle movies and TV shows, ranked

It’s been a long time since Meghan Markle starred in a movie or TV show, due to the fact that she decided to tie the knot with a member of the royal family. Meghan married none other than Prince Harry, son of the late Princess Diana. When Megan first married Harry, she was also told that she needed to get rid of all of her social media profiles—including her Instagram.
Elon Musk lambasts ‘tragic’ Jimmy Fallon for making fun of his son’s name

Elon Musk is none too happy with late-night host Jimmy Fallon for mocking his son’s name in a stand-up routine, calling it “tragic”. The late-night circuit is one of those strange television mainstays. Despite the sense nobody actually watches them live, they continue to do business for their networks thanks to social media. If your YouTube recommendations aren’t just an assortment of the two big Jimmy’s (Kimmel and Fallon) there must be something wrong with your feed.
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Wes Bentley says Jamie Dutton doesn’t see long-term survival in his future as Josh Lucas shares that he’d be up for a young John Dutton spin-off

Howdy, Yellowstone fans, it’s the start of the work week, and we’re all wishing we were spending our time with the Duttons and the cowboys at the ranch instead. Taylor Sheridan’s well-crafted realm for these characters we know and love has us dreaming of becoming the Beth and Kayces of the world. Well, less extreme versions of them, at least. One character familiar with the word “intense” this season is Jamie Dutton himself. Wes Bentley is giving fans insight into getting into that frame of mind for the explosive season we’ve been tuning into. Alongside the intensity, fans have also loved seeing more of a young John Dutton this season, and Josh Lucas is opening up about playing the character and what he’d love to see in the future. You know the drill from here: grab your Yellowstone-loving bestie because we’re riding in.
Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters

The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.
Wannabe Watchers ask what if an X-Men icon had been the one to face Thanos in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Over the next few years, we can expect Marvel Studios to slowly drip-feed ever-increasing numbers of mutants into the MCU. That process has already begun with Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the late revelation in Ms. Marvel, and Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. But with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine coming in Deadpool 3, the cork is finally blasting off the bottle.
Concrete evidence emerges to prove Zachary Levi is guaranteed a spot in James Gunn’s DCU

Henry Cavill is done as Superman, Dwayne Johnson’s tenure as Black Adam was embarrassingly short-lived, Michael Keaton’s comeback is effectively doomed before it’s even started, rumors swirl around Gal Gadot’s future as Wonder Woman, and Ezra Miller’s negative publicity has placed question marks around the Flash, but Zachary Levi‘s Shazam is a safe bet to stick around the DCU.
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Kelly Reilly talks Beth Dutton’s growth as Wes Bentley reveals what Jamie should be most afraid of

Howdy Yellowstone fans, while we’re not sitting around waiting for a new episode of our favorite cowboy drama this week, we’re still embracing all things Dutton as the midseason hiatus drives on. Of course, there’s still the powerhouse of a series, 1923, in Taylor Sheridan’s growing universe to keep us occupied, and there’s a lot of news regarding the heart of the realm, the one that started it all. Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly is opening up about how Beth Dutton is growing this season as Wes Bentley is sharing what he thinks Jamie should be most afraid of right now: and we have to say, we agree.
Tom Hanks pitches himself for a fourth wall-breaking blockbuster team-up with Dwayne Johnson

Even though he’s reigned as one of the biggest and most popular stars in the business for over 30 years, Tom Hanks has never even come close to signing on for a blockbuster action spectacular, with his three-film stint in Ron Howard’s Robert Langdon trilogy the nearest he’s ever been to the orbit of a big budget IP-driven title designed with mass-market appeal.
Fans hoping an unresolved ‘Star Wars’ sequel trilogy thread eventually gets tied off

Star Wars: The Force Awakens set up a lot of mysteries that had fans speculating for years on the answers. Who was the mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke? Why was Luke Skywalker missing? Who are Rey’s parents? All those questions were answered, though it’s safe to say fans wish they’d have remained a mystery after The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.
Latest Marvel News: James Cameron’s war against the MCU continues as a surprising movie takes the blame for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

James Cameron came close to directing Spider-Man in the 1990s, but ever since then, he’s placed a target on the back of the humble comic book adaptation. For someone who claims to have no interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he certainly talks about it an awful lot, but the legendary filmmaker is now taking on Kevin Feige’s franchise in the battle for box office domination.

