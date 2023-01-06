Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
City should have had required inspector
On Dec. 22, I smelled gas in my house and called ATMOS. A worker came and discovered a leak in two valves in the kitchen. A lock was put on my meter and I was informed to have a plumber replace the valves and an inspector for the city of Bryan would have to come out and check the repair and remove the lock.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M TE Max Wright returning
Texas A&M senior tight end Max Wright will return for a sixth season, making the announcement via social media Monday. “I will also be working on my Masters in Land and Property Development,” Wright tweeted. “I am blessed to have this opportunity and I cannot wait to make the best of it. One final ride. #GigEm.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
21-5A Boys Basketball Standings
A&M Consolidated 67, Rudder 50; Magnolia West 66, College Station 65; Montgomery Lake Creek 57, Magnolia 44; Montgomery 37, Brenham 35. College Station at Rudder; Montgomery Lake Creek at A&M Consolidated; Magnolia West at Brenham; at Montgomery Magnolia.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Interviews for A&M Consolidated football coach vacancy upcoming
College Station Independent School District athletics director Kevin Starnes anticipates the first round of interviews for A&M Consolidated’s head football coach/campus athletics coordinator vacancy to begin in mid-January. “I am currently taking applications,” Starnes said in an email. “We will keep the job posted until we have someone hired....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan City Council and Bryan Firefighters Association set to discuss mutual agreement
The Bryan Firefighters Association and the city will discuss a proposed meet and confer agreement between both parties at Tuesday night’s Bryan City Council meeting. The proposals in the agreement, which was set to expire in December before the city allotted a one-month extension to Jan. 31 for negotiations, include revisions to management rights, a no-strike clause, association business, public confidence, fiscal responsibility, staffing, grievances and more.
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 5 Blinn rolls:
The fifth-ranked Blinn women’s basketball team rolled to an 82-48 nonconference victory over North American University at Brenham's Kruse Center on Monday night. Blinn (13-1) had four score in double figures with sophomore guard Hannah Humphrey leading the way with 12 points. Blinn will play host to LSU-Eunice at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
One injured in shooting in Bryan
One person was injured in a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of West Duncan Street in Bryan on Saturday, according to a tweet from the Bryan Police Department. The victim had non-life threatening injuries, according to police who advised that people avoid the area. Police are investigating.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former Bryan Viking boys basketball guard to officiate national title game
When former Bryan point guard Brian Perry started to have a family, he decided to supplement his income by officiating sporting events. Two decades later, he will get the payoff of a lifetime as part of the Atlantic Coast Conference crew that will call the national title game between Georgia and TCU on Monday night in Los Angeles.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Local nonprofit working to shield law enforcement vehicles
As the number of shootings of on-duty Texas law enforcement officers increases, a local College Station nonprofit is working to install bullet-resistant glass in patrol vehicles throughout the Brazos Valley. Clifford Dorn, president of Operation Safe Shield, said the company has raised over $500,000 dollars since its inception in 2021...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated boys soccer team goes 3-0 at Kilt Cup
THE WOODLANDS — The A&M Consolidated boys soccer team wrapped up a perfect run at the Kilt Cup with a 2-0 victory over Alief Taylor on Saturday at Woodforest Bank Stadium, tying for first place at the annual tournament. Consol opened the tournament with a 3-0 victory over Spring...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Morrison adds a pair of associate head coaches
Texas A&M recently hired volleyball coach Jamie Morrison has hired Lindsey Gray-Walton and Aggie Jen Woods as associate head coaches. Gray-Walton was head coach at Oklahoma from 2018-22, compiling a 65-64 record in five seasons with one NCAA tournament appearance. Morrison, who resigned last month, was making $210,000 annually after getting a contract extension and $14,600 raise last summer that ran through June 30, 2026, according to the Tulsa World. She spent eight seasons as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Kentucky before OU. The former Georgia Tech player held the same role at the College of Charleston in 2009.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M effort at the rim enough to defeat LSU 69-56
Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis stopped mid-sentence during the Aggie’s postgame press conference Saturday to ask a very pressing question. “Is this water for us?” Dennis asked, motioning toward a bottle at the front of the podium. He quickly unscrewed the top and gulped the cool liquid, having indicated multiple times how hot he felt.
Comments / 0