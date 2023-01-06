Read full article on original website
KEYT
Bosnian Serbs celebrate banned holiday, praise Putin
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of flag-waving Bosnian Serbs have gathered on the outskirts of the capital Sarajevo to celebrate an outlawed holiday associated with Bosnia’s brutal inter-ethnic war in the 1990s. Neighboring Serbia’s top diplomat attended a military-style parade organized Monday for the occasion, which was used by Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik to demonstrate his allegiance to Russia. Dodik voiced scorn for Western “thugs who have been trying for years to rob Serbs of their freedom.” The outlawed holiday marks the date in 1992 when Bosnian Serb leaders triggered the country’s nearly four-year war that killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.
Pope meets with Benedict’s aide amid revelations in new book
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has met with Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, the longtime secretary of Pope Benedict XVI. Gaenswein was a key figure in his recent funeral but has raised eyebrows with an extraordinary memoir in which he settles old scores and reveals palace intrigue about the decade-long cohabitation of the two pontiffs. The Vatican provided no details about the content of the private audience Monday, other than to say it happened. Speculation about Gaenswein’s future has swirled now that his main job tending to Benedict has come to an end following his Dec. 31 death. But questions have also been raised about what Francis will do with Gaenswein following this week’s publication of his tell-all book.
Vatican reopens investigation into teen’s 1983 disappearance
ROME (AP) — The Vatican has reopened the investigation into the 1983 disappearance of the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee. Monday’s development comes months after a new Netflix documentary purported to shed new light on the case and after the family asked the Italian Parliament to take up the cause. Emanuela Orlandi vanished June 22, 1983 after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome. Her father was a lay employee of the Holy See. Her disappearance has been one of the Vatican’s enduring mysteries.
German police clear blockades at village condemned for mine
LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — Several hundred climate activists have tried to prevent heavy machinery from reaching an abandoned village in Germany that’s due to be cleared for the expansion of a coal mine. Their efforts on Tuesday came even as police pushed back protesters and removed road blocks ahead of a possible clearance this week. The standoff between police and protesters followed a regional court’s decision Monday rejecting a last-ditch attempt by the activists to stay in the hamlet of Luetzerath, west of Cologne, which has become a battleground between the government and environmentalists. About 300 people refused to heed the ruling, however, arguing that civil disobedience at the site was justified in the face of the climate crisis.
