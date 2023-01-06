Read full article on original website
Daily Authority: 📺 Are two screens better than one?
Lenovo goes double or nothing, bees get vaccines, and we review the history of the cell phone. 😄 Good day, and welcome back to the Daily Authority. I’ve just returned from a much-needed extended holiday with family and friends, and I hope you all had a great festive season!
Google Pixel Watch vs Samsung Galaxy Watch: Which should you buy?
Can the Pixel Watch knock Samsung's Galaxy Watch line off its Wear OS perch?. Samsung has a healthy head start with Wear OS 3 thanks to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 series. But now there’s another contender from the OS maker itself. After years of speculation, the Google Pixel Watch is finally official.
Google's Extension SDK brings new features to older versions of Android
This is Google's latest attempt at letting older Android versions run newer features. Google released the public version of its Extension Software Developer Kit. Extension SDK allows older versions of Android to use new features. Extension SDK is mostly aimed at developers. Google has been working on a way to...
Daily Authority: 📱 Samsung Galaxy A54 launch, new Pixel emoji
Plus your thoughts on the PSVR 2, Apple's plans to ditch Qualcomm, and Callisto Protocol credits controversy. 😎 Good morning and welcome to another Tuesday edition of the Daily Authority! Today we’ve got some exciting Samsung news, new emoji for Pixel phones, and your thoughts on the PSVR 2, among other top tech news of the day.
Samsung Galaxy phones get 'Matter Easy Pair' for quick smart home setups
A pop-up should appear when a Matter-enabled device is nearby. Samsung has enabled Matter Easy Pair on Galaxy Phones via its Nearby Device Scanning app. Galaxy users will now see a pop-up when a Matter-enabled device is nearby. Samsung is updating its Nearby Device Scanning feature with the ability to...
Samsung reveals launch event for what could be the Galaxy A54
The phone will be available in black, burgundy, and green. Samsung confirmed a launch event for a Galaxy A-series phone on its website in India. The details on the website suggest it’s the Galaxy A54. The launch event is scheduled for January 18th. It was just last week, during...
First OnePlus Nord 3 details suggest device on track for June/July launch
The OnePlus Nord 3 is already under testing, claims a new report. The phone is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2023. OnePlus last revealed a standalone numbered Nord device — the OnePlus Nord 2 — in 2021. Needless to say, it’s long overdue for an update. We saw the Nord 2T launch last year, but it was merely an iterative update to the Nord 2, as is the case with other “T” models in the OnePlus family. Now it seems OnePlus is finally ready to launch a full-fledged successor to the powerful Nord 2 in the form of the OnePlus Nord 3.
The iPhone 16 series could offer under-display Face ID next year
Android brands have under-display fingerprint unlock, and now Apple could gain under-display Face ID. Apple will apparently bring under-display Face ID to the iPhone 16 Pro line. This will allow for a smaller display cutout and a larger usable screen area. Under-display fingerprint sensors have been around on smartphones for...
It's the end of the software update line for OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T
It's time to switch to a new OnePlus phone if you really want system updates. OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T phones have received their final updates. The phones were released in 2019 and were more recently updated to Android 12. OnePlus recently announced that it’ll...
The history of cell phones: A decade-by-decade timeline
We've come a long way over the past four decades. In just a few decades, mobile phones have gone from being a luxury reserved for the elite to an essential tool for billions of users. From the first in-car phones of the 1940s to the best smartphones of today, the evolution of cell phones is nothing short of remarkable. To that end, let’s take a look at the history of cell phones. We’ll go through the evolution one decade at a time — from the first-ever wireless network to the proliferation of mobile apps, it’s all here.
Bluetooth SIG interview: Auracast will enable a whole new world of opportunities
Chuck Sabin from the Bluetooth SIG joins us to talk about the future of Bluetooth, Auracast, and LC3. At CES 2023, we talked with Chuck Sabin, the Senior Director of Market Development at the Bluetooth SIG. We discussed the topics of Bluetooth LE, Auracast, and the LC3 codec. Mr. Sabin...
Galaxy S23 leak suggests base storage is going up this year
Goodbye, 128GB storage for the more premium Galaxy S23 flagships. The RAM and storage options for the Galaxy S23 series have leaked. The Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra might get a base storage bump. The names of the official colorways have also leaked. Samsung may have accidentally leaked...
Android 13 QPR2 introduces 20 new emoji to Pixel phones
The beta is available starting today. Google is bringing support for Unicode 15. Support for Unicode 15 is available in the Android 13 QPR2 beta 2 update. The stable version of QPR2 is scheduled to come in March. Google is rolling out its Android 13 QPR2 beta 2 update today....
The Galaxy S23 launch date may have been confirmed from Samsung itself
If this is true, we won't need to wait long at all for the actual release of the Galaxy S23. The official Samsung Columbia website may have leaked the official Galaxy S23 launch date. The now discontinued page showed the next Galaxy Unpacked media event will happen on February 1.
CTA interview: This year’s CES is all about sustainability
CTA's Rick Kowalski joins us to talk about this year's main theme of CES, the products he thinks stood out, and more. We had a short interview with Rick Kowalski, who is the Director of Industry Analysis and Business Intelligence at CTA, the organization behind the CES trade show. We talked about the main theme of this year’s CES, the products he thinks stand out, and the companies behind them.
To buy, or not to buy? Here's what you said about the PSVR 2.
Our very own Andrew Grush spent some time with the highly anticipated Sony PlayStation VR 2 at CES 2023. He checked out everything that’s new with the headset and concluded that it perfects all the faults of the original PSVR. The difference in quality is immediately noticeable, eye-tracking tech is super responsive, haptic feedback ensures you feel everything that hits your head, and the embedded cameras ensure you no longer need an external one like the original headset.
HTC Vive interview: The new flagship VR headset makes its debut
The brand-new HTC Vive XR Elite is already up for pre-order. We recently had the opportunity to talk with Shen Ye from HTC Vive at CES 2023 about the company’s most recent development in VR (virtual reality). We mainly talked about HTC’s latest Vive XR Elite headset, which is a premium product mainly aimed at consumers.
How to check your iPhone's battery health
I feel the need, the need for iPhone battery juice. The most important component of any smartphone is the battery. A phone with a kaput battery is like a car with an empty gas tank. It may look good on the outside, but on the inside, all the cool features in the world are useless without its source of power. If you have an iPhone, you must constantly check what’s called Battery Health to ensure it doesn’t dip below a certain level. If it does, you’ll end up with charging issues and the eventual need to have the battery replaced. Here’s how to check your iPhone’s battery health and what it all means.
Audeze interview: The Maxwell is our best-sounding gaming headset to date
The company's founder shares details on Audeze's new products and a lot more. At this year’s CES in Las Vegas, we had the opportunity to interview Sankar Thiagasamudram, the founder and CEO of the popular audio brand Audeze. We talked about the company’s new products as well as its collaboration with other brands from the audio sector.
E Ink interview: Low-power displays are what the world needs right now
Tim O’Malley from E Ink shares details about the company's cooperation with BMW and more. At CES 2023, we interviewed the Assistant Vice President of E Ink, Tim O’Malley. The company is well-known in the tech world and produces e-ink displays that are used in e-readers, laptops, wearables, phones, and many other products.
