I feel the need, the need for iPhone battery juice. The most important component of any smartphone is the battery. A phone with a kaput battery is like a car with an empty gas tank. It may look good on the outside, but on the inside, all the cool features in the world are useless without its source of power. If you have an iPhone, you must constantly check what’s called Battery Health to ensure it doesn’t dip below a certain level. If it does, you’ll end up with charging issues and the eventual need to have the battery replaced. Here’s how to check your iPhone’s battery health and what it all means.

1 DAY AGO