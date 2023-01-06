Read full article on original website
A Man Discovered That His Wife of Two Weeks Was Actually a Man
Upon learning that he had married a guy without realizing it, a clergyman in Uganda was removed from his position as imam (the head of a mosque). Sheikh Mohammed Mutumba, 27, has been fired as a cleric at the mosque after his newlywed wife was caught stealing a television from a neighbor. However, the unexpected discovery that the imam's wife, Swabullah Nabukeera, was actually a male rather than the crime itself, led to his suspension. Mutumba was distraught to learn that his wife was a man. The officials at the mosque nonetheless opted to suspend him in order to 'preserve the purity of their faith.' Mutumba and his young "wife" tied the knot in a religious ceremony based on Islamic customs. Both newlyweds can be seen beaming in photos shot at the celebration, featuring their loved ones. A friend of the imam informed reporters that the bride had deceived everyone who had met her with her voice and demeanor.
Virginia mom details moments that reportedly led up to 6-year-old shooting teacher
The 25-year-old teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old on Friday is described by fellow teachers, city officials as a hard-working educator devoted to her students.
KEYT
Vatican reopens investigation into teen’s 1983 disappearance
ROME (AP) — The Vatican has reopened the investigation into the 1983 disappearance of the 15-year-old daughter of a Vatican employee. Monday’s development comes months after a new Netflix documentary purported to shed new light on the case and after the family asked the Italian Parliament to take up the cause. Emanuela Orlandi vanished June 22, 1983 after leaving her family’s Vatican City apartment to go to a music lesson in Rome. Her father was a lay employee of the Holy See. Her disappearance has been one of the Vatican’s enduring mysteries.
KEYT
German police clear blockades at village condemned for mine
LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — Several hundred climate activists have tried to prevent heavy machinery from reaching an abandoned village in Germany that’s due to be cleared for the expansion of a coal mine. Their efforts on Tuesday came even as police pushed back protesters and removed road blocks ahead of a possible clearance this week. The standoff between police and protesters followed a regional court’s decision Monday rejecting a last-ditch attempt by the activists to stay in the hamlet of Luetzerath, west of Cologne, which has become a battleground between the government and environmentalists. About 300 people refused to heed the ruling, however, arguing that civil disobedience at the site was justified in the face of the climate crisis.
KEYT
8 Croats in court in Zambia on child trafficking charge
LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Eight Croatian nationals have pleaded not guilty to charges of child trafficking before a magistrates court in Ndola, Zambia. In the charges brought before the court, they are accused of attempting to traffic named children “within the territorial boundary of Zambia for the purpose of exploitation.” The case is expected to continue before the Ndola court, with another hearing on Jan 12.
KEYT
Harvard rescinds fellowship offer to leading rights activist
BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University has rescinded a fellowship it had offered to a leading human rights activist over what he says was his group’s criticism of Israel. Kenneth Roth, who headed Human Rights Watch until recently, was recruited last year by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy to become a fellow. He accepted. But a few weeks later, in July, Roth said the center called and told him that the school’s dean had vetoed the fellowship. Roth believes it was due to his and his group’s criticism of Israel. Over the years, the group has issued a number of reports saying that Israel appears to have committed war crimes against the Palestinians.
KEYT
Bosnian Serbs celebrate banned holiday, praise Putin
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of flag-waving Bosnian Serbs have gathered on the outskirts of the capital Sarajevo to celebrate an outlawed holiday associated with Bosnia’s brutal inter-ethnic war in the 1990s. Neighboring Serbia’s top diplomat attended a military-style parade organized Monday for the occasion, which was used by Bosnian Serb separatist leader Milorad Dodik to demonstrate his allegiance to Russia. Dodik voiced scorn for Western “thugs who have been trying for years to rob Serbs of their freedom.” The outlawed holiday marks the date in 1992 when Bosnian Serb leaders triggered the country’s nearly four-year war that killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.
KEYT
13 killed in Peru clashes amid new anti-government protests
LIMA, Peru (AP) — At least 13 people died Monday in southeast Peru as protests seeking immediate elections resume in neglected rural areas of the country still loyal to ousted President Pedro Castillo. Peru’s top human rights agency called for an immediate investigation into the deaths, 12 of which took place amid clashes between security forces and protesters attempting to seize control of an airport in the city of Juliaca. It was the highest death toll since the unrest began in early December following Castillo’s removal and arrest following a widely condemned attempt to dissolve Congress and head off his own impeachment.
