Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Officials: Grounded ship refloated in Egypt’s Suez Canal
CAIRO (AP) — A cargo ship carrying corn that went aground early on Monday in the Suez Canal was refloated and traffic through the crucial waterway was restored, Egyptian authorities said. Adm. Ossama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, said the Marshall Islands-flagged MV Glory suffered a sudden...
KEYT
German police clear blockades at village condemned for mine
LUETZERATH, Germany (AP) — Several hundred climate activists have tried to prevent heavy machinery from reaching an abandoned village in Germany that’s due to be cleared for the expansion of a coal mine. Their efforts on Tuesday came even as police pushed back protesters and removed road blocks ahead of a possible clearance this week. The standoff between police and protesters followed a regional court’s decision Monday rejecting a last-ditch attempt by the activists to stay in the hamlet of Luetzerath, west of Cologne, which has become a battleground between the government and environmentalists. About 300 people refused to heed the ruling, however, arguing that civil disobedience at the site was justified in the face of the climate crisis.
KEYT
7.6 quake damages buildings in Indonesia, felt in Australia
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A powerful deep-sea earthquake has damaged village buildings in a lightly populated island chain in eastern Indonesia. The 7.6 magnitude quake was centered in the Banda Sea near the Tanimbar islands. Officials say two school buildings and 124 houses were damaged. Only one injury was reported. A tsunami warning was lifted after no significant change was measured in the sea level. The quake also was widely felt in northern Australia. The U.S. Geological Survey says it was centered at a depth of 65 miles. Deeper quakes tend to cause less surface damage than shallow ones but are more widely felt.
Comments / 0