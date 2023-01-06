ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mocktail tips and recipes to get you through Dry January

By Hadas Kuznits
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24z7wU_0k5Vf9Qr00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Just because you’re avoiding alcohol for Dry January doesn’t mean you have to nix mixed drinks altogether.

Lee Noble, a cocktail class instructor at Art in the Age in Old City, said mocktails have become more popular over the years.

“Originally, it was just a bunch of sober [people], mocktail influencers, and then over the years, like the mocktail classes we’ve been doing now, we sell out with regular cocktail enthusiasts,” he said.

On Jan. 10, Noble will host a Dry January mocktail workshop called On the Wagon . Then to end the month, he will lead Off the Wagon, featuring low-alcohol cocktail-making.

The popularity of his classes seems to mirror the growing popularity of nonalcoholic drinks in general, Noble said. “Good cocktail bars, a lot of big restaurants have a full mocktail list on their regular cocktail menu, as well as maybe non-alc wines and beers that are actually performing really well.”

These days, he said any good bartender should know how to mix a proper mocktail.

“It’s an extra drink in your repertoire for your cocktail expertise,” he added.

For more mocktails tips and recipes, listen to the KYW Newsradio original podcast What’s Cooking on the Audacy app or in the audio player below:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date

Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
vista.today

West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns

City Buns, a creative bakery that opened last September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
WEST CHESTER, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA

Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
READING, PA
Madoc

A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in Business

What started as a little restaurant, grew into a place where amazing things were celebrated over 15 years. The people’s favorite restaurant has been a joint where many interesting events were celebrated since its debut in 2008. And when any event in life reaches the stage where saying goodbye becomes the only option, people reflect on the past and cherish the nice memories before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mount Airy church opens 24/7 outdoor food pantry for community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We've all noticed prices at the grocery store are continuing to grow as more and more families are finding it harder to make ends meet. But one Mount Airy church is stepping up to help.Take what you need and donate what you can.That's the motto behind a brand-new outdoor food pantry that's now open 24/7 at the Unitarian Universalists of Mt. Airy."We saw these other community fridge projects that were popping all across the city," co-founder Courtney Heinerici said. "They've been very successful. And this community and this congregation were really open to having one here."Once the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks Expanding to South Jersey

My friend Mark Matthews over at 42Freeway.com got the scoop about Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks expanding to South Jersey. Rocco’s is an institution at several Home Depot locations in the greater Philadelphia area. What started at a food stand, first in Queens, NY, then at the South Philly and Port Richmond Home Depots, has grown into 11 locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The new Rocco’s in Camden County will be the first location in New Jersey.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Yuriem & Ivy's Wedding at The Farm Bakery & Events

Yuriem Rodriguez and Ivy Maldonado met through Tinder a few days into 2018. Their comfortable date consisting of wine and PlayStation just felt right. About two years later at Yuriem’s birthday party surrounded by family and friends, the happy birthday song ended and their song began playing to accompany Yuriem’s surprise proposal!
QUAKERTOWN, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy