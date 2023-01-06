Mocktail tips and recipes to get you through Dry January

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Just because you’re avoiding alcohol for Dry January doesn’t mean you have to nix mixed drinks altogether.

Lee Noble, a cocktail class instructor at Art in the Age in Old City, said mocktails have become more popular over the years.

“Originally, it was just a bunch of sober [people], mocktail influencers, and then over the years, like the mocktail classes we’ve been doing now, we sell out with regular cocktail enthusiasts,” he said.

On Jan. 10, Noble will host a Dry January mocktail workshop called On the Wagon . Then to end the month, he will lead Off the Wagon, featuring low-alcohol cocktail-making.

The popularity of his classes seems to mirror the growing popularity of nonalcoholic drinks in general, Noble said. “Good cocktail bars, a lot of big restaurants have a full mocktail list on their regular cocktail menu, as well as maybe non-alc wines and beers that are actually performing really well.”

These days, he said any good bartender should know how to mix a proper mocktail.

“It’s an extra drink in your repertoire for your cocktail expertise,” he added.

