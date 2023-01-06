Read full article on original website
Worcester bar, shut down over lack of sprinklers, 'caught in the middle'
WORCESTER — One Eyed Jack's Tiki Bar & Grill at 433 Park Ave. has been closed since New Year's Eve because the building does not have a sprinkler system, according to the restaurant's owners. The city says the business has been in violation of a court order and that the fire department...
Fire hits house on Litchfield Street in Worcester
WORCESTER — Firefighters rescued a woman from her single-family home on Litchfield Street late Sunday afternoon. The fire, reported shortly before 6 p.m., filled the house with heavy smoke. “Firefighters...
Mass State Police Announce Another Sobriety Checkpoint For This Friday, 1/13
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Friday, January 13th into Saturday, January 14th. According to...
Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers
150,000 Developers are looking to build a 150,000-square-foot warehouse at the former location of Showcase Cinemas Worcester North. New York-based Criterion Group LLC, also a real estate firm, is eyeing to build on the open 17.5-acre property at 135 Brooks St. Plans call for a 151,302-square-foot distribution center with four tenants, according to...
Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
51-year-old Weymouth man drives onto MBTA commuter rail tracks
BRAINTREE, Mass — A 51-year-old Weymouth man drove onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. According to Transit Police, around 5 p.m,., they received a call that a man has driven onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The man said he missed his turned and ended up on the MBTA...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Jan. 1 to Jan. 7
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7. There were 218 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,056-square-foot home on Juniper Lane in Rutland that sold for $400,000.
Framingham Police Arrest Man on Drunk Driving Charge After 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man after a 3-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. The crash happened after midnight on January 8 at 125 Arlington Street. No one was injured in the 3-vehicle crash. Police arrested one of the drivers at 1:14 a.m. Arrested was Walter Chiroy, 27,...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven
The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
westernmassnews.com
Governor Healey addresses plans for East-West Rail
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday was Governor Maura Healey’s first full day in office. She addressed plans for the long-discussed east-west rail. State legislators are really pushing for that East-West rail to be developed and today Governor Healey announced she’ll be appointing someone to spearhead that project. “I’m just...
2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
whdh.com
Police responding to motorcycle crash with serious injuries on I-95 in Dedham
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash with serious injuries on Interstate 95 northbound in Dedham. The three left lanes are closed as a result of the crash Saturday night. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
Quick Trip To Worcester CVS Lands Woman, Wanted Man In Jail: Police
A quick-thinking Worcester officer felt something was suspicious when a car ahead of them made a hard turn into a CVS parking lot, authorities said. They had a right to be. The Toyota sedan that had just shown off its tight turning radius was stolen. The passenger jumped out of the car and went inside the store as the officer called for backup.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Northeast Private Client Group Sell Mixed-Use Property in Gardner for $2,320,000
Newton, MA– Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) announced the sale of the Central Street Mixed-Use in Gardner, Massachusetts. Senior Associate Tim McGeary represented the seller and procured the buyers for the mixed-use transaction. Central Street Mixed-Use: located in Gardner, Massachusetts, sold for $2,320,000. The Central Street Mixed-use currently consists...
WCVB
Who pays when gas station mixes up gas which damages your car?
When you fill up your gas tank, how do you know what you're actually putting in there?. Over the holidays, several drivers at a gas station in South Boston thought they were filling up with premium only to quickly find out the station put diesel fuel in the wrong tank, leading to expensive engine repairs.
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
Worcester County residents scrape and shovel through blast of winter weather
Worcester County - There is some winter happening in the state. Enough snow to even cancel school. Boston 25 News Reporter Robert Goulston headed west to Worcester to check out how some areas are getting snow. The DPW commissioner in Worcester says they have been prepping roads since 2:30 Friday morning. The temperature was flirting with freezing all day – and there is concern it would dip this evening.
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
