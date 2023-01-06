ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Business Matters: Central Mass. by the Numbers

150,000 Developers are looking to build a 150,000-square-foot warehouse at the former location of Showcase Cinemas Worcester North. New York-based Criterion Group LLC, also a real estate firm, is eyeing to build on the open 17.5-acre property at 135 Brooks St. Plans call for a 151,302-square-foot distribution center with four tenants, according to...
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Responds To Gunshots

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a report of gunshots on Main Street on Sunday night, January 8. Reports indicate shots were fired, but unknown at this time if anyone was injured. The incident happened last night between 10 and 11 p.m. No other information is available at this...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven

The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Governor Healey addresses plans for East-West Rail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Friday was Governor Maura Healey’s first full day in office. She addressed plans for the long-discussed east-west rail. State legislators are really pushing for that East-West rail to be developed and today Governor Healey announced she’ll be appointing someone to spearhead that project. “I’m just...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
BROCKTON, MA
Daily Voice

Quick Trip To Worcester CVS Lands Woman, Wanted Man In Jail: Police

A quick-thinking Worcester officer felt something was suspicious when a car ahead of them made a hard turn into a CVS parking lot, authorities said. They had a right to be. The Toyota sedan that had just shown off its tight turning radius was stolen. The passenger jumped out of the car and went inside the store as the officer called for backup.
WORCESTER, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Northeast Private Client Group Sell Mixed-Use Property in Gardner for $2,320,000

Newton, MA– Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) announced the sale of the Central Street Mixed-Use in Gardner, Massachusetts. Senior Associate Tim McGeary represented the seller and procured the buyers for the mixed-use transaction. Central Street Mixed-Use: located in Gardner, Massachusetts, sold for $2,320,000. The Central Street Mixed-use currently consists...
GARDNER, MA
WCVB

Who pays when gas station mixes up gas which damages your car?

When you fill up your gas tank, how do you know what you're actually putting in there?. Over the holidays, several drivers at a gas station in South Boston thought they were filling up with premium only to quickly find out the station put diesel fuel in the wrong tank, leading to expensive engine repairs.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester County residents scrape and shovel through blast of winter weather

Worcester County - There is some winter happening in the state. Enough snow to even cancel school. Boston 25 News Reporter Robert Goulston headed west to Worcester to check out how some areas are getting snow. The DPW commissioner in Worcester says they have been prepping roads since 2:30 Friday morning. The temperature was flirting with freezing all day – and there is concern it would dip this evening.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA

