Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Damar Hamlin’s family shares update on condition, expresses gratitude
Hamlin is currently flipped over on his stomach to relieve pressure on his lungs. Doctors are trying to get him off a ventilator and breathing on his own.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Arizona Cardinals' Michael Bidwill under scrutiny for Kyler Murray coach 'input' comment
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a news conference on Monday that he would seek the input of players in the NFL franchise's search for a new coach, including quarterback Kyler Murray. "We’re in communication and we should be talking later today, we’ve texted,” Bidwill said. “Absolutely want to get the input of our leaders, including Kyler. We've spoken with a number of leaders already." ...
Here's where Alabama football finished in final AP Top 25 poll
Alabama football stayed at No. 5 in the final AP top 25 poll of the 2022 college football season that was released after the College Football Playoff championship game. The top four stayed with the same teams in the four-team playoff field, just a different order in No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 TCU, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State. ...
2023-24 College Football National Championship Future Odds
Georgia has won back-to-back national titles and is the early favorite to win the championship again next season, ahead of Ohio State and Alabama.
Stetson Bennett, Georgia Redefine Dominance in College Football
The Bulldogs’ blowout victory against TCU didn’t diminish the Playoff. The team and its clutch quarterback simply proved their A-game is a mile ahead of everyone else’s.
