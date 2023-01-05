Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)

Alton “Al” Haraldson, 84, of Red Wing, Minnesota, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 12, 1938 in Ashby, Minnesota, where he grew up on the family dairy farm in rural Ashby. He left for the US Air Force in 1955. After discharging from the service, he settled in Chicago, Illinois. Alton had many interests after moving to Chicago, one of which was being a competitive bowler, which brought him to tournaments in Michigan and Ohio as well as Ontario, Canada. Other interests were snowmobiling and fishing in Minnesota with family and friends, which included a few memorable trips to Canada with Jeff Driggins. He worked as a computer technician at Western Union Telegraph Company in Chic-ago and was also an awning installer for Chesterfield Awning Shop in South Holland, Illinois. He retired in 2010 and resided with Patricia in Red Wing and enjoyed working in his garden and doing yard work until his death. He is survived by his partner, Patricia Haraldson; 3 children, Larina (John) Strandine, Alton Haraldson, Jr. and William (Deborah) Haraldson; 7 grandchildren, Ashley (Gera), Erick (Jen-na), Nickolas, Allison, Sam, Brandon and Devon; 1 great-grandchild, Maverick; siblings, James Haraldson, Betty Haraldson, Paul (Deborah) Haraldson, Leroy Haraldson and Virginia (Jeff) Driggins; many extended cousins, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hans and Mildred (Widness); many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorial service was 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Mahn Family Funeral Home’s Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Condolences online can be made www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.

