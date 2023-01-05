ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MN

Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)

By Jessica On The Radio
krforadio.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Kat Kountry 105

There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Park Named One of Best Places in World For Stargazing

Sure, Minnesota has some great, remote places to check out the stars in the sky, but one park was just named one of the best places in the WORLD for stargazing. If you ask me, one of the best things about heading up north or to the North Shore here in Minnesota is being able to get away from all the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and get out and enjoy nature and the vast wilderness that makes up that part of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
CASS COUNTY, MN
battlelakereview.com

Alton “Al” Haraldson – Red Wing, MN

Alton “Al” Haraldson, 84, of Red Wing, Minnesota, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born September 12, 1938 in Ashby, Minnesota, where he grew up on the family dairy farm in rural Ashby. He left for the US Air Force in 1955. After discharging from the service, he settled in Chicago, Illinois. Alton had many interests after moving to Chicago, one of which was being a competitive bowler, which brought him to tournaments in Michigan and Ohio as well as Ontario, Canada. Other interests were snowmobiling and fishing in Minnesota with family and friends, which included a few memorable trips to Canada with Jeff Driggins. He worked as a computer technician at Western Union Telegraph Company in Chic-ago and was also an awning installer for Chesterfield Awning Shop in South Holland, Illinois. He retired in 2010 and resided with Patricia in Red Wing and enjoyed working in his garden and doing yard work until his death. He is survived by his partner, Patricia Haraldson; 3 children, Larina (John) Strandine, Alton Haraldson, Jr. and William (Deborah) Haraldson; 7 grandchildren, Ashley (Gera), Erick (Jen-na), Nickolas, Allison, Sam, Brandon and Devon; 1 great-grandchild, Maverick; siblings, James Haraldson, Betty Haraldson, Paul (Deborah) Haraldson, Leroy Haraldson and Virginia (Jeff) Driggins; many extended cousins, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hans and Mildred (Widness); many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorial service was 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Mahn Family Funeral Home’s Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Condolences online can be made www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
RED WING, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is This Minnesota Town Really The ‘Most Unusual’ In The Entire State?

I really hate being sucked into something online, wondering if the answer that I am thinking is right, only to be let down by what the answer is. That was kind of what happened when I came across an online list that states it has the 'most unusual' town in every state. So, of course, I had to see what town was listed in Minnesota. Having lived here pretty much my entire life there are plenty of options for towns that could be called 'most unusual'. Autoreviewhub.com listed Kensington Minnesota, up in Douglas County as the most unusual, really? So what made it the 'most unusual' in Minnesota?
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

‘I Was Heartbroken’ Minnesota Business Owner After Customer ‘Challenged’ Staff

Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Walking like a penguin may not look cool, but it may prevent a life-changing fall

MINNEAPOLIS – Hospitals are seeing an increase in slips and falls as people navigate through the snow and ice. Injuries range from minor to severe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around a million Americans are injured annually falling on ice or snow. Of those, 17,000 of the injuries are fatal."We're seeing a lot of head injuries from slip and falls, some neck injuries where people have broken their neck, injured their spine. And then most commonly what we're seeing is a lot of ankle injuries," said Hennepin Healthcare Emergency Physician Dr. Ashley Strobel.RELATED: WCCO's Frank Vascellaro has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It has not broken my spirit": Golden Valley pastor partially paralyzed after slip on ice

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A slip on the ice ended with a life-changing injury for a pastor in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park. The fall on Dec. 16 left 64-year-old David Kent partially paralyzed."Accidents happen. That's why they call them accidents right," Kent joked from his hospital bed at North Memorial Hospital.The pastor fell on the ice outside his church, Christian Life Center in Golden Valley."I slipped and fell on my back tailbone, and immediately I had no feeling in my hands or legs and I knew I was paralyzed," he said.He broke his neck and was rushed into surgery....
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN

