ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesburg, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

LIHEAP Crisis enrollment period open now through March 31st

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Community Action Agencies across the mountains announced the crisis component for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is now open. Rick Baker, the LKLP executive director who oversees the operation in Leslie, Knott, Letcher and Perry County, told WYMT’s...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

New EKY recovery center celebrates first two graduates

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Beacons of Hope Women’s Residential Treatment Center in Hazard opened its doors for the first time last year, welcoming several women seeking recovery. Now, the facility is celebrating its first two graduates. Perry County native Deanna Stidham was in active addiction for 15 years;...
wymt.com

Officials looking for U-Haul driver that tried to pick up a student

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person they say tried to pick up a student in a U-Haul truck Monday morning. Deputies say the call came in Monday morning that the driver of a large U-Haul truck tried to pick up a student at a bus stop in the Dayhoit community.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Influenza, COVID-19 cases soar in Pike County following the holidays

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the holidays, active influenza and COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically. Especially cases of flu B. “70 percent of our lab-confirmed influenza cases, 70 percent, have come through in the last two weeks,” said Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley. In Pike County alone,...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Johnson County Man Expected To Plead Guilty To 2021 Allen Bank Robbery

A man out of Johnson County is now expected to enter into a guilty plea for a bank robbery at a Floyd County bank back in 2021. 62-year-old Jeffery Mullins, of Hager Hill, has been charged with one count of bank robbery in federal court. He stands accused of standing up the Community Trust Bank, in Allen, in August of 2021.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video

GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia police are investigating after a video went viral on social media. Grundy Chief of Police J. Seth McGlothlin said his department is aware of an incident that happened at a Double Kwik gas station on January 1. Police told CBS affiliate WJHL the video shows...
GRUNDY, VA
wymt.com

House fire kills one in Breathitt County

CLAYHOLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead after a house fire in Breathitt County early Thursday afternoon. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard were called in reference to a house fire in the Clayhole area of Breathitt County just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday. Multiple agencies and...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WJHL

WCSO: Va. man confesses to killing wife

UPDATE: Sheriff Blake Andis has confirmed that the victim, Ava Renee Morgan, was a corrections officer at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon. ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Virginia man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after an incident that left his wife dead, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s […]
ABINGDON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man killed in Buchanan County crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a crash in Buchanan County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 7:00 a.m. on Rt. 602, less than a mile north of Rt. 688. 69-year-old Jerl Tiller was driving a Chevy S-10 north on...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WKYT 27

Two killed in Breathitt Co. crash

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men were killed in a Breathitt County crash on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they received a call of a single-vehicle accident on KY 1098 in the Southfork community Thursday night. KSP says their investigation indicated that 31-year-old Chad Hardin was driving a Chevrolet...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Pike County Man Arrested Following Chase With Police

A man out of Pike County is now in jail after police say he led them on a chase. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police is said to have clocked a car traveling at 85 miles per hour on US 23, near Dorton. The driver attempted to pull the...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
The Daily Yonder

The Daily Yonder

Whitesburg, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
154K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary, and analysis about and for rural America.

 http://www.dailyyonder.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy