wymt.com
LIHEAP Crisis enrollment period open now through March 31st
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with Community Action Agencies across the mountains announced the crisis component for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, is now open. Rick Baker, the LKLP executive director who oversees the operation in Leslie, Knott, Letcher and Perry County, told WYMT’s...
WTVQ
Manchester woman shares journey of addiction and recovery, as program that helped her expands
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Freedom House an addiction recovery program by Volunteers of America is expanding into central Kentucky. On Friday, VOA alongside Humana and various state leaders, announced the expansion of the program. The Freedom House program offers a comprehensive approach to treatment, providing connections, resources and education.
wymt.com
New EKY recovery center celebrates first two graduates
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Beacons of Hope Women’s Residential Treatment Center in Hazard opened its doors for the first time last year, welcoming several women seeking recovery. Now, the facility is celebrating its first two graduates. Perry County native Deanna Stidham was in active addiction for 15 years;...
WKYT 27
Community gathers to support Wolfe Co. student in critical condition
CAMPTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Michael Brewer’s happy place is the Wolfe County High School gym. “He loves to play [basketball],” said Stacy Usher, Brewer’s neighbor. “He’ll come in here, any free time he has, throughout the day and shoot baskets.”. It’s where the high school...
wymt.com
‘Use them, not abuse them’: Officials respond to Magoffin County park incident
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After community complaints brought attention to an issue at a Magoffin County park, officials are highlighting the importance of taking care of community spaces. A video shared on Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman’s Facebook page asked the public’s help identifying the drivers of several vehicles caught...
wymt.com
Officials looking for U-Haul driver that tried to pick up a student
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a person they say tried to pick up a student in a U-Haul truck Monday morning. Deputies say the call came in Monday morning that the driver of a large U-Haul truck tried to pick up a student at a bus stop in the Dayhoit community.
thelevisalazer.com
MANSLAUGHTER, STRANGULATION AND THREATENING DEPUTY AMONG MARTIN COUNTY INDICTMENTS
Martin County Grand Jury met on January 5, 2023 and started off the new year with a slew of indictments including manslaughter as Timothy Ramey is charged with manslaughter in the second degree by causing the death of Brenda Maynard in an auto accident. There is also a strangulation charge and thefts of over $1,000 in copper from AT&T.
wymt.com
Influenza, COVID-19 cases soar in Pike County following the holidays
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the holidays, active influenza and COVID-19 cases have increased dramatically. Especially cases of flu B. “70 percent of our lab-confirmed influenza cases, 70 percent, have come through in the last two weeks,” said Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley. In Pike County alone,...
WKYT 27
Five months after floods, search continues for missing Breathitt Co. woman
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been more than five months since 60-year-old Vanessa Baker went missing from the Lost Creek community. But search and rescue crews were still hopeful they could find her Saturday. “We’ve been planning this for three weeks,” said Chief John May of Wolfe County...
q95fm.net
Johnson County Man Expected To Plead Guilty To 2021 Allen Bank Robbery
A man out of Johnson County is now expected to enter into a guilty plea for a bank robbery at a Floyd County bank back in 2021. 62-year-old Jeffery Mullins, of Hager Hill, has been charged with one count of bank robbery in federal court. He stands accused of standing up the Community Trust Bank, in Allen, in August of 2021.
Victim of alleged Washington Co., Va. murder identified as corrections officer
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The woman reportedly killed by her husband in Washington County, Virginia on Friday night served as a corrections officer, authorities confirmed to News Channel 11. Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis told News Channel 11 on Monday that Ava Renee Morgan, 41, worked at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority. The […]
2 arrested after Lee Co. authorities report finding meth, weapons at car wash
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities in Lee County conducted an operation at a Jonesville car wash. According to a release from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), deputies and agents with the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force conducted the operation and found the following: The LCSO reports that a […]
wymt.com
Virginia police department investigating explicit viral video
GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - Virginia police are investigating after a video went viral on social media. Grundy Chief of Police J. Seth McGlothlin said his department is aware of an incident that happened at a Double Kwik gas station on January 1. Police told CBS affiliate WJHL the video shows...
wymt.com
House fire kills one in Breathitt County
CLAYHOLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is dead after a house fire in Breathitt County early Thursday afternoon. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard were called in reference to a house fire in the Clayhole area of Breathitt County just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday. Multiple agencies and...
Kentucky man racks up multiple charges after Floyd County traffic stop
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — One Kentucky man is facing several drug-related charges after he was pulled over in the Prestonsburg area on Saturday. Prestonsburg Police Department says Officer J. Arms stopped a 2006 Buick Lacross for a traffic violation. The officer found methamphetamine and heroin in the vehicle, police say. Authorities say that Earl […]
WCSO: Va. man confesses to killing wife
UPDATE: Sheriff Blake Andis has confirmed that the victim, Ava Renee Morgan, was a corrections officer at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon. ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – A Virginia man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after an incident that left his wife dead, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s […]
WDBJ7.com
Man killed in Buchanan County crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a crash in Buchanan County Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred at 7:00 a.m. on Rt. 602, less than a mile north of Rt. 688. 69-year-old Jerl Tiller was driving a Chevy S-10 north on...
WKYT 27
Two killed in Breathitt Co. crash
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men were killed in a Breathitt County crash on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they received a call of a single-vehicle accident on KY 1098 in the Southfork community Thursday night. KSP says their investigation indicated that 31-year-old Chad Hardin was driving a Chevrolet...
q95fm.net
An Eastern Kentucky Woman Was Arrested Early This Morning After Stealing A Truck And Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky woman was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a truck and fleeing from police. At 3AM this morning Deputy Sheriff Shane Wilson with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the Leslie County Dispatch. It was reported that a male...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Arrested Following Chase With Police
A man out of Pike County is now in jail after police say he led them on a chase. A trooper with the Kentucky State Police is said to have clocked a car traveling at 85 miles per hour on US 23, near Dorton. The driver attempted to pull the...
