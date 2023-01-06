Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Jan. 10
Pitkin County elected officials to be sworn-in at noon today. A swearing-in ceremony will be held today at noon at the Pitkin County Courthouse steps for county officials who were victorious in the Nov. 8 election. County commissioners Patti Clapper and Kelly McNicholas Kury, Sheriff-elect Michael Buglione, Clerk and Recorder...
Aspen Daily News
Think of the worker bees
Regarding the Marolt Open Space in Doug Otten’s letter to the editor (Aspen Daily News, Jan. 3). Your addresses say it all. Aspen and Dallas. I’m sure you rarely travel past the roundabout. In fact, Aspenites tend to brag about that. If you made the commute upvalley and...
arkvalleyvoice.com
A Conversation with Colorado House Speaker-elect Julie McCluskie
This week, ahead of the 2023 Colorado legislative session which begins on Monday, Jan. 9, Ark Valley Voice participated in a Western Slope media gathering with House Speaker-elect Julie McCluskie, who represents House District 13, which includes Chaffee, Summit, Lake Grant, and Park counties; an area that is designated rural or rural-resort land.
Aspen Daily News
So much for kindness and respect
Wait. Did Mick Ireland call tourists morons in his Jan. 2 column (“A few deep trivia facts for our newbies”)? Tourist + moron = touron? Seriously? Interesting choice of branding given that: 1. Per Aspen City Council’s most recent ordinances, Aspen still has a tourism-based economy, which makes these so-called “tourons” Aspen’s biggest customers, instrumental in keeping the lights on here; and 2. I’m pretty sure I’ve seen Mick wax poetic about the days of old when Aspen was committed to the Mind, Body, Spirit vibe. So, calling people morons is hardly in alignment, and indeed is at cross purposes with that mindful, spiritual and aspirational philosophy.
Four Colorado towns top list of top micropolitan areas in the United States
In Colorado and nationwide, small metro areas, dubbed micropolitan areas, have found that mixing outdoor recreation with business and manufacturing has led to prosperity post-pandemic.
Aspen Daily News
A true local
I am sad to learn of the passing of my good friend John Callahan. John and I were one of the first to hike cross country from Aspen to Vail via the “Pando” rail stop at Camp Hale. Then on up Two Elk Creek into the back bowls of the Vail Ski Area.
Aspen Daily News
APCHA’s RO category supports growing number of million-dollar homes
Editor’s note: This story is the second in a two-part series from Aspen Journalism examining the ownership affordable-housing inventory maintained by the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority. The first story, published in the Aspen Daily News on Saturday, presented an overview of ownership inventory. When looking at the Aspen-Pitkin County...
Aspen Daily News
Release the restrictions
The Lumberyard is projected to be about 280 units and would be ready in a few years. By contrast, there are now about 1,650 privately owned properties (i.e., almost six Lumberyards) that are encumbered by Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority’s deed restrictions (Aspen Daily News, Jan. 7). The data recently...
Aspen Daily News
A high bar to clear
Monday’s letter writer (“Outdone”) has it wrong, George Santos out-Trumped Trump.
Aspen Daily News
Be better, Aspen
Aspen, you are beautiful! But the beauty only goes skin deep if you don’t take care of your workers. I just heard a story of a worker in a well-loved establishment, who after a month of working 12 hour days, 6 days a week, was reprimanded for taking two days off in a row. You need to be better than this.
Aspen Daily News
Mi Chola, Red Onion leadership to open eatery in Carbondale’s Mi Casita space
Mexican flavors and flare are on their way back to downtown Carbondale’s restaurant scene, following the closure of the beloved Mi Casita restaurant in 2022. A team made up of leadership members from Aspen staples Mi Chola and The Red Onion plan to open La Raza, a traditional, family-friendly gathering place, in the former Mi Casita space this spring. The restaurant will bring all the fun and high spirits of Mi Chola downvalley, which co-owner Adam Malmgren said has been a hope of his for a while now.
Aspen Daily News
Ireland: Aspen’s soul in lost and found
The consensus seems to be that Aspen has lost its soul, its gonzo spirit, its raison d’etre. It’s hard to compare now with then. Nostalgia creeps over us as we age, and it’s all too easy to remember the good old days as better than they were or worse than these new days. For every example of how great it was then, it’s easy to match with an example of how not so good it was then and now.
Aspen Daily News
Adverse impact of bridge
As a local Aspen homeowner, I have closely followed the emerging controversy about a new bridge into Aspen. My perspective is influenced by the time-honored tradition of my profession, a practicing M.D. and a professor of psychiatry, neurology, neuroscience and human genetics at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. The basic tenet, “do no harm” applies here. When the numerous disadvantages of the city’s proposal are weighed against the perceived advantage, it is clear that there is far more harm than good.
Eagle County airport flight disruption numbers don’t tell the whole story
Numbers don’t always tell a whole story. That seems to be the case with a recent list of “worst” winter airports in the U.S. According to a Jan. 5 story at Forbes.com, the airports in Pitkin and Eagle counties are the nation’s worst for flight disruptions — either cancellations or delays of more than an hour. Pitkin County led the way with 34.8% disruptions for all flights. Eagle County was second, with a 22% disruption rate.
Aspen Daily News
Evacuation routes?
In the city of Aspen’s promo push to bring an Interstate-like, five-lane expressway literally to our doorsteps, there is emphasis on the need for adequate evacuation routes. Public safety is serious stuff and anyone who lives, works or visits here expects absolute candor from the city on this subject. If approved, the new “entrance” will take at least 10 years, so the first obvious question is — what is the city doing now to ensure that in the interim we have sufficient evacuation means? Which leads to the next obvious question. There are apparently four evacuation routes to the west across Castle Creek — has the city evaluated their capabilities? At a minimum, are the less well-known routes marked (the city loves signs) to indicate an evacuation route and provide public awareness?
I-70 westbound remains closed at Eisenhower Tunnel due to semi rollover
Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash, including at CMV, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Approximately 7:10 a.m., CSP received a call about a crash on I-70 near mile marker 207 east of Silverthorne, involving two semi-trucks and a pickup truck, according to CSP.
Comments / 0