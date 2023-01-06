ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

kdll.org

Cook Inlet sale points to larger industry trends, analysts say

As the clock ticked down on 2022, the federal government held a controversial oil and gas lease sale in Cook Inlet, auctioning off nearly 1 million acres of federal offshore leases to the highest bidder. The Dec. 30 sale drew a lot of attention, both from local and national groups.
ALASKA STATE
kdll.org

Missouri law enforcement agency is asking people to get drunk in front of them

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Normally, a drunk person avoids traffic cops while intoxicated. But in Missouri, one law enforcement agency is asking people to get drunk in front of them. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office put out a call for daytime drinkers to come to one of their stations, saying, we buy; you drink. Why? They need intoxicated people for field sobriety test training. On this occasion, though, volunteers will get a ride home rather than a trip to jail. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
MISSOURI STATE

