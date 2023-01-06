Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Normally, a drunk person avoids traffic cops while intoxicated. But in Missouri, one law enforcement agency is asking people to get drunk in front of them. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office put out a call for daytime drinkers to come to one of their stations, saying, we buy; you drink. Why? They need intoxicated people for field sobriety test training. On this occasion, though, volunteers will get a ride home rather than a trip to jail. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO