KEVN
Space heaters delivered to western South Dakota reservations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Aunties Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
KEVN
Above normal temperatures to continue.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although we won’t see 50s today, temperatures will be in the 40s, which continues to be above normal for this time of year. A few sprinkles are possible as a weak system moves through the area. Another system will track south of us Wednesday,...
KEVN
Jury selection begins for man accused of 3 murders
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Jury selection started Monday in the trial of a man accused of killing three people. Arnson Absolu is charged with the murders of Ashley Nagy, Charles Red Willow and Dakota Zaiser in 2020. Monday, the defense spent time asking potential jurors if they understand that...
KEVN
Governor Noem, statewide officials inaugurated in Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. - Kristi Noem, the 33rd Governor of South Dakota and the state’s first female governor in the state’s history, officially took the oath of office to begin her second term Saturday. “Four years ago I stood here with all of you, and I said that I...
KEVN
A milder than normal week of weather.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A westerly flow aloft will keep temperatures above normal for most of this week. The exception will be Wednesday when a colder airmass will just briefly move into the area. An upper level trough moves across from west to east Tuesday and Wednesday. This system...
KEVN
Jensen drops out of SD GOP chair race, Brunner enters
PIERRE, S.D. - After a brief stint in the race, Kevin Jensen is dropping out of the running for the chair of the South Dakota Republican Party, and being replaced by a former state lawmaker. Jensen, a House lawmaker from Canton, confirmed the news to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory in...
