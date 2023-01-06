Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
New RCPD K-9 visits a Rapid City elementary school
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A new member of the Rapid City Police Department’s K-9 unit asked an elementary school for a new name on Monday. The RCPD recently acquired a Dutch Shepard and has asked the students and staff of General Beadle Elementary to pick a name for the new member of the force. The dog will work alongside law enforcement as a locating partner in helping them pinpoint drugs, people, or evidence -- with the RCPD hoping to use the dog for the benefit of the community.
KEVN
Blood donation organization triggers ‘blood emergency’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nationwide, some people are starting the new year by donating blood, or at least one group thinks they should. Here in the Black Hills, the nationwide blood shortage is being felt as Vitalant Blood Donation has seen a decrease in the last three years. According to Vitalant, the national non-profit organization has seen a 20% drop in donations because of life and workstyle changes since the pandemic. In addition, the recent weather across the nation has canceled several blood drives causing more than 2,000 donations to go uncollected in December and the start of January. They added that about 900 hospitals nationwide have seen a dip in their blood supply, which is triggering a blood emergency.
KEVN
Gun safety starts with education
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, which gives them the freedom to use guns for hunting , safety, or sport. However, with recent tragedies, other people can see guns as a threat, if not used safely. Sturgis Guns manager says there...
KEVN
Space heaters delivered to western South Dakota reservations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A group of Rapid City-area community members are helping their friends and neighbors on western South Dakota reservations. After the brutal snowstorm and deathly cold in December, donations for space heaters are being accepted by the Aunties Sewing Squad. The group emerged at the beginning...
KEVN
Stevens High School hosts art showcase
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Stevens High School hosted its Community Art Show Monday night, featuring paintings, sculptures, and drawings all from students at the school’s art department. A great fine arts show wouldn’t be complete with out music as well, and students provides classical music for...
KEVN
Pets of the week: Abercrombie and Fitch
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As we rang in the new year last week, I’m sure we all set goals and made resolutions that would benefit us for this upcoming year. Well if your news resolution involved shopping less, look no further than these two rabbits named after a popular shopping destination and while we may not have one here in Rapid City you won’t even have to leave your area to get these two new accessories.
KEVN
Main Street parking garage undergoing construction
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The downtown parking garage located next to Main Street Square will be going under construction starting Tuesday. Expect detours around the parking ramp until Friday. The initial work is expected to have a minor impact on parking availability. Repairs overall on the structure are expected...
KEVN
Pennington County administration offices have new hours
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington administration office has new operating hours. The new hours will be Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Although administration offices will be closed on Fridays, some departments will still be open. “There are or some of our departments like the sheriff’s...
KEVN
West River Jackrabbits fans show support for SDSU football
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday’s FCS Championship Game was historic for the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, and fans in Rapid City came out in full force to show their support for their favorite college football team. Ben Burns stopped by Thirsty’s Burgers and Beer as local SDSU alumni hosted a watch party while raising money for future Jackrabbits.
Comments / 0