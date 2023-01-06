Read full article on original website
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrestedApril McAbeeSmith County, TX
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
inforney.com
Soccer: Tyler Legacy tops Whitehouse for Forney tourney title
FORNEY — The Tyler Legacy scored a 4-1 won over the Whitehouse Wildcats in the championship of the Forney Boys Soccer Tournament on Saturday,. Scoring goals for Noe Robles (2) and Nate Eidam (1). Assists were by Eidam, Axel Ruben and Knox Hicks. To reach the finals the Red...
inforney.com
Girls Basketball: Lady Lions top Marshall, Grace goes to 4-0 in district
The Tyler Lady Lions opened the fourth quarter on a 22-1 run en route to a 64-32 win over the Marshall Lady Mavericks on Friday in a District 15-5A girls basketball at the Lions Den. It was the fifth consecutive win for the Lady Lions as they improve to 18-5...
KLTV
TCU coach sends signed helmet to injured Troup football player Cooper Reid
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, is continuing his recovery, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. A post said Cooper is now able to do leg presses with very low weight,...
Mr. Larry Don Wade, Sr. was announced as the president of the Smith County Historical Society on January 3rd, 2023
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
inforney.com
Gilmer community marks 31st anniversary of Kelly Wilson's disappearance
GILMER — Truth. Answers. Those were key words Thursday night in Gilmer, when members of a community that has long suffered with the unsolved disappearance of one of its daughters came together to remember Kelly Dae Wilson. Wilson was a 17-year-old Gilmer High School senior when she left work...
Black Bear Diner Changes Mind On Tyler, TX Location
After Everyone Got Excited About The New Diner Coming To East Texas, The Company Has Changed Their Minds. A few months ago, we reported that the growing Black Bear Diner restaurant chain had plans to bring a location to the Tyler area after we heard that it locked in its location on the South Loop in Tyler at the newly vacated Chili's location.
JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready
TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
KLTV
Tyler police respond to stabbing on S. Kennedy Ave.
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was stabbed in Tyler Saturday night, then taken to a hospital where he is recovering. Just before 9 p.m., Tyler police were called to S. Kennedy Ave. on a report that a man had been stabbed. The victim said he didn’t know where he was stabbed or by whom.
Don’t Miss Out on One of the BEST Little Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas
We are fortunate to have so many great options when it comes to food here in East Texas. And you can find some AMAZING Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas. But I'll admit, I wasn't expecting this little spot in a strip center in Gresham, Texas to be as amazing as it is.
East Texas rapper feeds homeless at Hiway 80 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview musician was at Hiway 80 this morning feeding the homeless. Rapper Al Davis better know by his stage name Al D 300 was giving back to the Longview community ahead of the release of his new album. “We’ve had a rough time, its kind of a rough area but […]
KLTV
Chandler Community Center wreck on SH 31
Country music star and Longview resident Neal McCoy said the Pledge of Allegiance for the 2,555th time today at his ranch, marking the 7th consecutive year he has done so without missing a single day. Today, KLTV’s Willie Downs spoke to McCoy about why he started the pledge and what has kept him going over the years.
Notice – Odie B. “Bodie” Bozeman Jr.
A funeral service for Odie B. “Bodie” Bozeman Jr., age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Rev. W.R. Bird officiating. Interment will follow at Independent Cemetery, Como. Visitation will be held one hour prior to...
KLTV
Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It seems like we all know someone sniffling through the start of the new year, and East Texas medical professionals say there’s a mixed bag of illnesses making people feel bad. Illnesses currently circulating include flu, COVID-19, RSV, and a variety of rhinoviruses. “We’re seeing...
inforney.com
Political Happenings: Grassroots meeting to preview legislative session, Democratic Club to host awards ceremony
There are two upcoming political happenings in Tyler. Grassroots meeting to preview legislative session, hear from speaker on financial threats. On Tuesday, Grassroots America's Liberty Education & Action Meeting will feature financial analyst Robert Kecseg, who will speak about financial threats in 2023. Additionally, Executive Director JoAnn Fleming will preview...
New BBQ Joint Open in Kilgore, Texas! Bring on the Burnt Ends!
Over the holidays I was enjoying some time off and I had an unexpected message pop up on Facebook messenger about a new restaurant that I need to try in Kilgore, Texas. It came from a new friend that I met online after he told me about the two biscuits and a tea story out of Kilgore. I’m always excited to hear about new restaurant openings in East Texas so I knew I had to learn more about this new spot for BBQ.
KLTV
Gilmer community gathers to remember teen who vanished 31 years ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - People in Gilmer gathered to remember Kelly Dae Wilson, who vanished 31 years ago Thursday. Wilson’s friends say they are still looking for answers. “God and you know what happened to Kelly. And God, Jesus you are a God of revelation and we are gathered here today to cry out to you to reveal to us the truth,” prayed Rev. Mike Kessler, pastor of First Baptist Church in Gilmer.
New Tex-Mex Hot Spot in Longview, TX to Offer Hand-Crafted Margaritas
People in the Longview, Texas area are talking about their excitement over a new Tex-Mex Restaurant that will be opening in the very near future!. If there's one thing people all over East Texas love, it's Mexican food. Whether we're talking about the "authentic" culinary genre or the widely loved Tex-Mex flavor extravaganza, the more the merrier as far as we are concerned.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Autopsy rules East Texas missing man found in November died by drowning
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas man, whose body was found in November 2022 after he went missing, died by drowning, according to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office. William Chad Martin, 35 of Ore City, was reported missing on Nov. 7, and his body was found on Nov. 16 off Live Oak Road […]
