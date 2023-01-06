ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

inforney.com

Soccer: Tyler Legacy tops Whitehouse for Forney tourney title

FORNEY — The Tyler Legacy scored a 4-1 won over the Whitehouse Wildcats in the championship of the Forney Boys Soccer Tournament on Saturday,. Scoring goals for Noe Robles (2) and Nate Eidam (1). Assists were by Eidam, Axel Ruben and Knox Hicks. To reach the finals the Red...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
inforney.com

Gilmer community marks 31st anniversary of Kelly Wilson's disappearance

GILMER — Truth. Answers. Those were key words Thursday night in Gilmer, when members of a community that has long suffered with the unsolved disappearance of one of its daughters came together to remember Kelly Dae Wilson. Wilson was a 17-year-old Gilmer High School senior when she left work...
GILMER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Black Bear Diner Changes Mind On Tyler, TX Location

After Everyone Got Excited About The New Diner Coming To East Texas, The Company Has Changed Their Minds. A few months ago, we reported that the growing Black Bear Diner restaurant chain had plans to bring a location to the Tyler area after we heard that it locked in its location on the South Loop in Tyler at the newly vacated Chili's location.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready

TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler police respond to stabbing on S. Kennedy Ave.

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was stabbed in Tyler Saturday night, then taken to a hospital where he is recovering. Just before 9 p.m., Tyler police were called to S. Kennedy Ave. on a report that a man had been stabbed. The victim said he didn’t know where he was stabbed or by whom.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Chandler Community Center wreck on SH 31

Country music star and Longview resident Neal McCoy said the Pledge of Allegiance for the 2,555th time today at his ranch, marking the 7th consecutive year he has done so without missing a single day. Today, KLTV’s Willie Downs spoke to McCoy about why he started the pledge and what has kept him going over the years.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Notice – Odie B. “Bodie” Bozeman Jr.

A funeral service for Odie B. “Bodie” Bozeman Jr., age 72, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Chapel with Rev. W.R. Bird officiating. Interment will follow at Independent Cemetery, Como. Visitation will be held one hour prior to...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It seems like we all know someone sniffling through the start of the new year, and East Texas medical professionals say there’s a mixed bag of illnesses making people feel bad. Illnesses currently circulating include flu, COVID-19, RSV, and a variety of rhinoviruses. “We’re seeing...
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Political Happenings: Grassroots meeting to preview legislative session, Democratic Club to host awards ceremony

There are two upcoming political happenings in Tyler. Grassroots meeting to preview legislative session, hear from speaker on financial threats. On Tuesday, Grassroots America's Liberty Education & Action Meeting will feature financial analyst Robert Kecseg, who will speak about financial threats in 2023. Additionally, Executive Director JoAnn Fleming will preview...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

New BBQ Joint Open in Kilgore, Texas! Bring on the Burnt Ends!

Over the holidays I was enjoying some time off and I had an unexpected message pop up on Facebook messenger about a new restaurant that I need to try in Kilgore, Texas. It came from a new friend that I met online after he told me about the two biscuits and a tea story out of Kilgore. I’m always excited to hear about new restaurant openings in East Texas so I knew I had to learn more about this new spot for BBQ.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Gilmer community gathers to remember teen who vanished 31 years ago

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - People in Gilmer gathered to remember Kelly Dae Wilson, who vanished 31 years ago Thursday. Wilson’s friends say they are still looking for answers. “God and you know what happened to Kelly. And God, Jesus you are a God of revelation and we are gathered here today to cry out to you to reveal to us the truth,” prayed Rev. Mike Kessler, pastor of First Baptist Church in Gilmer.
GILMER, TX
101.5 KNUE

New Tex-Mex Hot Spot in Longview, TX to Offer Hand-Crafted Margaritas

People in the Longview, Texas area are talking about their excitement over a new Tex-Mex Restaurant that will be opening in the very near future!. If there's one thing people all over East Texas love, it's Mexican food. Whether we're talking about the "authentic" culinary genre or the widely loved Tex-Mex flavor extravaganza, the more the merrier as far as we are concerned.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon

Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TYLER, TX

